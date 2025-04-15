Zelensky Submits Bills To Parliament To Extend Martial Law, Mobilization

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted draft laws to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days, until August 6.

The respective bills have been registered under Nos. 13173 and 13172 , according to Ukrinform.

Both documents are currently under review by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence.

The draft law on extending general mobilization in Ukraine states that "this Law shall be announced through the media and shall enter into force on May 9, 2025."

Meanwhile, the bill on extending martial law will enter into force "on the day of its publication."

On February 5, Zelensky signed into law the bills extending martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine until May 9, 2025. Accordingly, both measures were extended for 90 days starting from February 8, 2025.