Forty-Four People Injured In Sumy Missile Strike Remain Hospitalized, Seven In Critical Condition

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Forty-four people remain hospitalized following Russia's April 13 missile strike on Sumy, including ten children.

Sumy City Council said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Forty-four people are in hospitals, including ten children," the statement reads.

The city council noted that seven of the wounded are in critical condition.

On April 13, the Russian military launched a missile strike on the center of Sumy. According to intelligence, the invaders used two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

The attack killed 35 people and left 129 others injured.

Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko stated that 11 of the wounded, including three children, remained in critical condition.

Photo credit: Sumy City Council