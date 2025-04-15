Forty-Four People Injured In Sumy Missile Strike Remain Hospitalized, Seven In Critical Condition
Sumy City Council said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Forty-four people are in hospitals, including ten children," the statement reads.
The city council noted that seven of the wounded are in critical condition.Read also: Russia's latest attacks raise doubts about its good faith in negotiations – Senator Kaine
On April 13, the Russian military launched a missile strike on the center of Sumy. According to intelligence, the invaders used two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.
The attack killed 35 people and left 129 others injured.
Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko stated that 11 of the wounded, including three children, remained in critical condition.
Photo credit: Sumy City Council
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment