Baku Holds Presentation Of Humay Gasimzade's Award-Winning Album

A presentation concert featuring the acclaimed pianist Humay Gasimzade has been held at Baku Museum Center, Azernews reports.

Organized by the Baku Contemporary Music Society, the event highlighted her new album, which showcases compositions by five contemporary Azerbaijani composers: Turkar Gasimzade, Tahir Ibishov, Ayaz Gambarli, Said Gani, and Elmir Mirzoyev.

Recorded in the United States, this album has garnered significant recognition, winning a spot in the Innova Recordings Spring National Call 2023 competition, an acknowledgment given by the American recording company Innova Recordings in collaboration with the American Composers Forum. Plans are in place for the album to be launched on various music platforms through Naxos and Innova.

During the concert, Humay Gasimzade performed several pieces from the album, including Turkar Gasimzade's "Zikr" (featuring piano and live electronics), Ayaz Gambarli's "Riga in the Rain," Tahir Ibishov's "Unnoticeable Games of Shades of the Past on Canvas," Said Gani's "Toccata" (Strike While the Iron is Hot), and Elmir Mirzoyev's "Five Styles."

Attendees praised both the innovative nature of the compositions and the high level of artistry demonstrated, marking a significant contribution to the realm of classical music.

