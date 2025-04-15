SOCAR Migrates To G-Cloud, Enhancing IT Efficiency

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The implementation of Decree No. 718 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated June 3, 2019, titled “On Measures to Establish the Government Cloud (G-cloud) and Provide Cloud Services,” is ongoing, Azernews reports.

The latest state organization to transfer its information systems and resources to the Government Cloud is the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

SOCAR has partially migrated its information systems and resources to the Baku Data Center, owned by“AzInTelecom” LLC. “AzInTelecom” provided SOCAR with cloud services including Virtual Server – IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) and Backup – BaaS (Backup-as-a-Service), ensuring high availability of critical systems.

It is worth noting that the executor of the Government Cloud project, overseen by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport (MIND), is“AzInTelecom” LLC. As part of the project, state organizations' IT systems are being fully or partially migrated to the Baku and Yevlakh Data Centers owned by “AzInTelecom.” This migration reduces IT costs, increases system productivity, and enhances the security, stability, and sustainability of IT infrastructure. The project also ensures high-quality service delivery with operational coordination and 24/7 monitoring.

“AzInTelecom” LLC is the first organization in the South Caucasus region to receive the“TIER III” certification, which sets international standards for cloud services.