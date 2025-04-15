Colonial Legacy Under Fire At UN Forum As BIG Pushes For Global Decolonization Agenda

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The 4th session of the Permanent Forum of Peoples of African Descent has officially begun at the UN Headquarters in New York, focusing on confronting the global legacy of slavery and colonialism, Azernews reports.

The forum, established by a UN General Assembly resolution on August 2, 2021, aims to address historical injustices and promote full equality and justice for peoples of African descent. This year's session features active participation from territories still grappling with colonial rule, with significant support from the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) - an international platform advocating against colonialism and promoting legal and political awareness of its lingering consequences.

Thanks to cooperation between the Permanent Forum and the BIG, representatives from Guadeloupe, Martinique, Kanaki (New Caledonia), Sint Maarten, Reunion, Bonaire, Aruba, Maohi Nui (French Polynesia), and French Guiana - territories under the current or former colonial administration of France and the Netherlands - were able to participate in the forum and share their voices on the world stage.

Speaking at the session, Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group, highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by these territories:

“It is regrettable that many regions under French and Dutch control still suffer from the reality of colonial rule today,” he said, underlining the group's global mission to promote decolonization within international legal frameworks.

Abbasov also announced an upcoming international conference organized by BIG titled“Decolonization: A Quiet Revolution”, set to take place on April 15, with the support of the Permanent Forum. The event will provide a deeper look into the structural and political challenges these territories continue to face. He extended an invitation to all participating states to join this important dialogue.

Representatives from Guadeloupe, Sint Maarten, Reunion, Martinique, and French Guiana echoed strong condemnation of French and Dutch colonial policies, emphasizing the urgency of coordinated efforts toward achieving full independence and self-determination.

As part of the session, a pivotal report titled "The Evolution of French Colonialism: A Political and Constitutional Study", authored by prominent UN expert and U.S. citizen Carlyle Corbin at the request of the BIG, was officially presented. The report is expected to add further momentum to global advocacy efforts for decolonization and legal reforms.