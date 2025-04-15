403
Lavrov: Disagreements Between Russia, US Hinders Political Settlement Of Ukrainian Crisis
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, April 15 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed on Tuesday that the divergent positions between his country and the United States remains an obstacle to reaching a political settlement to the Ukrainian crisis, noting that addressing the root causes of the conflict was the only way to achieve a long-term solution.
In an interview with the Russian "Kommersant" newspaper that bilateral talks between Moscow and Washington have not yet been able to decide on the general framework for the settlement, which reflects the complexity.
"Reaching a political settlement to the Ukrainian crisis requires addressing the root causes of the conflict," Lavrov added, noting that fundamental disagreements with the US continue to hinder reaching an agreement.
He explained that any long-term solution must go beyond a ceasefire, emphasizing that sustainable peace cannot be achieved without addressing Russia's security interests, which are essential to any political settlement.
In another context, the Russian minister addressed the ceasefire issue, noting that the US proposal to halt attacks on energy infrastructure has not been implemented on the ground.
He explained that Ukrainian forces violated this understanding just one day after its announcement, launching an attack on an oil facility in the Kuban region.
On their part, analysts believe the statements come at a time when diplomatic sources indicate that negotiations between Russia and the United States remain stuck in a vicious circle, with each side insisting on adhering to its core positions. (end)
dan
dan
