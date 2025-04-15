403
China Expresses Interests In Strengthening Nuclear Energy Cooperation With GCC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Beijing, April 15 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the China Atomic Energy Authority, Huang Ping affirmed on Tuesday China's commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, particularly in nuclear energy.
This came during a meeting with Kuwait's Ambassador to China, Jassem Al-Najem, to discuss preparations for the upcoming GCC-China forum for the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, scheduled to be held next week in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.
In a statement, Huang said that China is keen to enhance comprehensive cooperation with GCC countries and work together toward a better shared future through this forum, especially in peaceful nuclear energy applications.
He noted that the forum builds upon the vision announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping during the first China-Gulf summit in Riyadh in December 2022, where he emphasized the importance of advancing cooperation in technology and the peaceful use of nuclear energy under the framework of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).
On his part, Kuwaiti Ambassador Jassem Al-Najem commended China's efforts and international cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.
Ambassador Al-Najem stated that the five-day forum, starting April 21, aims to foster political dialogue, exchange expertise and knowledge, and lay the groundwork for a long-term strategic partnership between China and the GCC countries in the nuclear energy field.
The forum will also be attended by representatives from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), leading research institutions, and nuclear energy experts from around the world. (end)
