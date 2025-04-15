403
Kuwait Fire Force Chief, Czech Official Discuss Ways To Enhance Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) -- Chief of Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) Major General Talal Al-Roumi on Tuesday discussed with the Deputy Assistant Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic, Michal Rendl, topics of mutual interest, latest firefighting equipment and mechanisms, and ways to enhance fire prevention.
The KFF said in a press release that this came during Major General Al-Roumi's reception of the Czech Republic's Deputy Assistant Minister of Defense and his accompanying delegation, on his official visit to the country.
The meeting discussed friendly talks and joint cooperation between the two countries in the fields of civil protection and firefighting. (end)
