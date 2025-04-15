403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Official Warns Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amid Alarming Global Indifference
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Geneva, April 15 (KUNA) -- The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Tuesday warned of the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan pointing to widespread abuses and growing hunger affecting civilians amid an "alarming international indifference" in the face of two years of relentless conflict.
In a statement issued from Geneva to mark the two-year anniversary of the outbreak of the war, Grandi stressed that this war has created what is now considered to be "the worst humanitarian and displacement crisis in the world" made worse by extreme cuts in international aid.
He noted that the ongoing bombing and brutal attacks on civilians, particularly (North Darfur), have resulted in the death of many innocent people, including relief workers, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.
Grandi noted that this indifference extends to the countries and communities that have generously hosted them including Chad, which hosts one million refugees, Egypt with more than 1.5 million Sudanese, and South Sudan which itself is now on the brink of renewed conflict are all bearing the brunt of this prolonged crisis.
" The stability of the entire region is threatened", he added, " there is not just an urgent need for humanitarian protection but also for development aid so that host governments can offer refugees and their own people better futures", he warned.
Grandi also warned that the impact of the Sudan crisis has reached farther regions with many refugees fleeing to Uganda or risking dangerous journeys through Libya to reach Europe. (end)
imk
In a statement issued from Geneva to mark the two-year anniversary of the outbreak of the war, Grandi stressed that this war has created what is now considered to be "the worst humanitarian and displacement crisis in the world" made worse by extreme cuts in international aid.
He noted that the ongoing bombing and brutal attacks on civilians, particularly (North Darfur), have resulted in the death of many innocent people, including relief workers, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.
Grandi noted that this indifference extends to the countries and communities that have generously hosted them including Chad, which hosts one million refugees, Egypt with more than 1.5 million Sudanese, and South Sudan which itself is now on the brink of renewed conflict are all bearing the brunt of this prolonged crisis.
" The stability of the entire region is threatened", he added, " there is not just an urgent need for humanitarian protection but also for development aid so that host governments can offer refugees and their own people better futures", he warned.
Grandi also warned that the impact of the Sudan crisis has reached farther regions with many refugees fleeing to Uganda or risking dangerous journeys through Libya to reach Europe. (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment