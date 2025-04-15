Wholesale Inflation Eases To 2.05% In March On Cheaper Food Items

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Wholesale price inflation eased to 2.05 per cent in March, as against 2.38 per cent in February, government data showed on Tuesday.
The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation, however, rose year-on-year. It was 0.26 per cent in March 2024.
“Positive rate of inflation in March, 2025 is primarily due to increase in prices of manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, food articles, electricity and manufacture of textiles etc,” the industry ministry said in a statement.
As per the WPI data, food inflation eased to 1.57 per cent in March, from 3.38 per cent in February, with vegetables seeing sharp drop. Deflation in vegetables was 15.88 per cent during the month, compared to 5.80 per cent in February.
Inflation in manufactured products, however, saw a spike at 3.07 per cent in March, compared to 2.86 per cent in February.
Fuel and power too saw an uptick with rate of inflation at 0.20 per cent in March, as against a deflation of 0.71 per cent in February.
