Amended Waqf Act Not Against Muslim Community, Meant To Correct Past Mistakes: Rijiju

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kochi- Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that the amendments in the Waqf Act were not targeted at the Muslim community and instead were meant to correct“past mistakes”.
The Union Minister for Minority Affairs, speaking at a press conference here, said that the intention of the Union government was to ensure that in India there is no provision for anybody to“forcefully and unilaterally” take away someone's land.
He said that the Waqf law was amended as certain provisions in it gave“unprecedented power and authority to the Waqf Boards”.
“This is not targeted at Muslim community. it is to correct mistakes of the past,” he said.
Rijiju, who was flanked by Union Minister of State George Kurien and state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said that following the amendment,“there will be no arbitrary declaration of a land as Waqf property”.
Read Also
Waqf Amendment Act: Govt Singling Out Muslims, Says NC's Tanvir Sadiq
'Adjournment Motions Cannot Be Brought On Actions Of Central Govt In J&K Assembly'
His statement comes amid protests by various Muslim groups against the amendment, which have turned violent in some parts of West Bengal.
The Waqf Bill, passed by the Parliament, received the assent of the President on April 5.
The ruling NDA has strongly defended the legislation as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition has described it as“anti-Muslim”.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN15042025000215011059ID1109431019
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment