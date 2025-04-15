Deutsche Telekom And Qunnect Demonstrate The Foundation For A Quantum Internet In Berlin

Qunnect Logo (PRNewsfoto/Qunnect)

Breakthrough for the quantum internet – from the laboratory to the road. Deutsche Telekom and Qunnect surpass previous records for sustained, high fidelity transmission of entangled photons over a commercial fiber network



30 kilometers, 17 days of sustained 99 % fidelity

Automated system for distributing entangled photons tested with 99% network uptime

Important prerequisite for the quantum internet Experiment conducted at T-Labs quantum research lab in Berlin

BONN, Germany, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers at Deutsche Telekom Innovation Laboratories (T-Labs), together with the quantum networking company Qunnect (US & NL), have reached a milestone on the path to the quantum internet: demonstration of sustained, high fidelity (99%) transmission of entangled photons across 30 kilometers of commercially deployed fiber for 17 days.

This was achieved in a fiber-optic test track in Berlin provided by the T-Labs' quantum research lab, which brings together leading partners from across the research community to test and explore the latest quantum technologies for telecommunications networks. The results of this pioneering work were presented on March 31, 2025 at the annual OFC conference in San Francisco.

The field experiment on Deutsche Telekom's fiber-optic network: 30 kilometers, 17 days, 99 percent fidelity

In the field experiment polarization entangled photons were distributed over a 30-kilometer-long fiber-optic network. The system automatically compensated to changing environmental conditions in the network, maintaining 99% fidelity. This performance was sustained for over 17 days with only 1% network downtime, surpassing previous demonstrations in metropolitan networks!

Parallel operation of classical and quantum traffic data

In a separate field experiment, polarization-entangled photons were dynamically routed over multiple paths, totaling 82 kilometers in length, while coexisting with classical data traffic. Researchers demonstrated fidelities above 92%. This is the longest demonstration of high-fidelity entanglement distribution in the O-band, multiplexed with C-band classical data, ever performed over commercially deployed optical fibers. The results are posted on arXiv .

Enabling future applications through the distribution of useful qubits

For the quantum internet to support applications beyond point-to-point secure networking, it is necessary to distribute the types of entangled photons, or qubits, that are used by quantum computers, sensors or memories. Polarization qubits, like the ones used for this work, are highly compatible with numerous quantum devices, but they are difficult to stabilize in fibers. This success represents a decisive step on the way to the quantum internet and demonstrates how existing telecommunications infrastructure can support the quantum technologies of tomorrow.

Researchers expect quantum physics to be the network of the future. A major advantage lies in the high level of security it offers. Because as soon as someone tries to intercept data, the state of the quantum particles is disturbed. This is noticed immediately. Currently, however, the challenge is to keep the quantum particles in the grid stable. So far, only transmission over short distances has been successful in the laboratory.

Entanglement can already be harnessed in quantum key distribution protocols, enabling ultra-secure communication links for enterprises and government institutions. Beyond security, entanglement also paves the way for future-oriented services such as high-precision time synchronization for satellite networks and highly accurate sensing in industrial IoT environments, reinforcing our commitment to building the networks of tomorrow.

Noel Goddard, CEO of Qunnect - "We are grateful to T-Labs and Deutsche Telekom for the opportunity to showcase the performance of our products integrated with classical data traffic over commercial network infrastructure. Such partnerships are critical for demonstrating the progress towards commercial utility of quantum networking."

"Our fiber optics are ready for the Quantum Internet, even today," said Claudia Nemat, Member of the Board of Management for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom. "This is the first time that a major telecommunications provider has successfully triggered and conducted experiments with entangled photons on its own infrastructure. Our customers will benefit from such leaps in innovation. For example, through highly secure communication."

T-Labs' Quantum Lab Strategy

The research strategy on quantum focuses on integrating cutting-edge quantum technologies into telecommunications to drive innovation and enhance cybersecurity. Their strategy includes key areas such as quantum safe communications and efficiency improvements from utilizing quantum resources in networks.

For this Deutsche Telekom opened its own Quantum Lab in Berlin in 2023. This research facility is equipped with an infrastructure for quantum optical experiments. It is connected to a fiber-optic network of over 2,000 kilometers that establishes connections to partners throughout Germany. A key point is the cooperation with the technical universities in Berlin, Dresden and Munich as well as the Fraunhofer Institute HHI and other partners from science and industry.

About T-Labs

T-Labs is Deutsche Telekom's research and development department dedicated to researching disruptive trends and advancing innovation in new technologies to create valuable business opportunities for Deutsche Telekom and its customers. Co-creation is at the core of their mission: they collaborate with academic institutions in research and conduct incubation programs with start-ups, developers, and strategic partners worldwide. They focus on future network technologies, including quantum networks, network security, digital twins, and ongoing technology exploration.

About Qunnect

Qunnect is developing innovative hardware to transform existing fiber optic infrastructures for telecommunications into quantum networks. Following the launch of the world's first commercial quantum memory in 2021, the company developed a multi-product drop-in suite to generate, maintain, and validate entanglement distributed across optical fibers. In 2024, the company unveiled the Gotham Rack, a turnkey system that allows users to replicate the protocols demonstrated on GothamQ, a commercial fiber optic network built by Qunnect in New York City. For more information, visit

