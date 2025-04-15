$244.2 Bn Doors & Windows (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) Markets By Construction Type (Swinging, Sliding, Folding, Revolving), Material (Wood, Metal, Plastic) Global Forecast To 2029

Dublin, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Doors & Windows Market by Product (Doors, Windows), Construction Type (Swinging, Sliding, Folding, Revolving), Material (Wood, Metal, Plastic), End-Use Industries (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for doors & windows is projected to reach USD 244.21 billion by 2029 from USD 199.47 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.1%, driven by growing applications across various sectors which include residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market share the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall doors & windows market and its segments and sub-segments. This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also aims to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



This demand is attributed to the expanding urbanization and population demands for both new construction and renovation projects. Other factors to help the market growth include an increase in doors & windows technology and emerging markets such as the Asia Pacific region. The sustainability concerns are leading to a shift towards eco-friendly and recyclable materials. Beyond all this, the technology-incorporated doors & windows solutions that answer to security, energy efficiency, and convenience are also factors to record steady growth throughout the duration of the forecast period.

Windows is projected to be the fastest growing segment in Doors & Windows market by product type

Windows is projected to be the leading product segment in the doors & windows market, due to its energy efficiency, technological incorporation, and enhanced aesthetics, among other distinct functionalities when in use. Their aesthetic impact on the overall architecture of a place has made them an essential architectural feature in both residential and commercial constructions. Advanced windows offer a range of features, including smart glass that adjusts transparency, triple glazing for exceptional insulation and noise reduction, low-E coatings that balance heat reflection and light entry, and sustainable solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.

Sliding & Folding is projected to be the fastest growing segment in Doors & Windows market by construction type

This growth has been due to characteristics like space efficiency, aesthetic flexibility, wide openings for access & ventilation, modern appeal, and enhanced outdoor-indoor connection. Recent advances in swinging doors & windows including improvements in weather stripping, automated sliding & folding systems, multi-point locking systems, Low-E glass, and energy-efficient glazing alternatives have enhanced insulation and reduced heat loss, driving the doors & windows market growth of the sliding & folding segment at a rapid pace. Growing demand from residential, commercial, and industrial buildings & architecture will continue to boost sales of sliding & folding doors & windows owing to their wide-ranging applications and effective performance in varied scenarios.

Plastic is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by material in the Doors & Windows market

Plastic has become an increasingly popular material for doors & windows, recognized for its durability, affordability, and versatility. The increasing demand for affordability, durability, and versatility, as well as its energy efficiency, minimal maintenance, and wide range of designs, make the plastic segment the fastest-growing material in the doors & windows market. These doors are easier to handle and require less maintenance and hardware or components than other types of doors & windows and have become increasingly popular material for doors & windows.

Residential is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by end-use industry in Doors & Windows market

The Residential segment is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment in the doors & windows market due to their increased focus on security, energy- efficiency, aesthetic appeal, and technology integration. Improved housing markets often bring stricter building codes and a greater focus on eco-friendly materials, further increasing the need for high-performance doors & windows. Moreover, trends in technological innovation in the doors & windows industry such as smart doors & windows with IoT integration and biometric access systems provide increased security, while energy-efficient designs with thermally broken frames and superior insulating materials reduce energy usage.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing segment in Doors & Windows market by region

The doors & windows market is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR in Asia Pacific attributed to the expanding population, industrialization, and urbanization processes. Major drivers for this growth include improvement in housing markets, rising population and urbanization, and increasing emphasis on sustainability. However, there has been rising demand for doors & windows in the region's residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are leading this growth, supported by rising investments in infrastructure and technology advancements. The region's competitive manufacturing landscape and cost advantages further bolster its market expansion.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Analysis of key drivers (Improvement in housing markets, Rising population and urbanization, Increasing investments in infrastructure sector, Increasing emphasis on sustainability), restraints (Elevated expenses linked to advanced doors & windows, Environmental challenges), opportunities (Increasing demand from emerging markets, Growth in retrofit and renovation projects, Push to zero-carbon retrofitting, Integration of smart technologies and sustainable practices), Challenges (High competition and price sensitivity, Challenges in supply chain) influencing the growth of the doors & windows market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the doors & windows market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the doors & windows market across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the doors & windows market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), LIXIL Corporation (Japan), Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (US), JELD-WEN, Inc. (US), YKK AP Inc. (Japan), Masonite (US), PELLA CORPORATION (US), Schuco International KG (Germany), ANDERSEN CORPORATION (US), and PGT INNOVATIONS (US) among others are the top manufacturers covered in the doors & windows market. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the doors & windows market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Attributes:

