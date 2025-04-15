403
Navi UPI opens 2nd Ticket Window for RCB Fans with Exclusive Early Access for T20 Season 2025
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 15th April, 2025: Navi UPI, the Official Payments Partner of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has announced the second exclusive ticket window for Navi UPI users. Starting 11 AM on April 16, Navi UPI users will get 24-hour priority access to book tickets for RCB’s final three home matches of the seas—n—RCB vs Chennai on 3rd May, RCB vs Hyderabad on 13th May, and RCB vs Kolkata on 17th—May—before ticket sales open to the general public.
This follows the successful first ticket window launched in March, where Navi UPI users received early access to the first four RCB home matches, giving fans a head start to book their seats before the rush of general sales.
Fans can avail this early access by simply tapping on the RCB ticket banner within the Navi app and making a secure payment using Navi UPI. This initiative is part o’ Navi’s continued efforts to enhance fan experiences by integrating digital convenience with the energy of live sports.
How to Book Tickets via Navi UPI:
1. Download the Navi app from the Play Store or App Store.
2. Open the app and tap on the RCB ticket booking banner for exclusive early access.
3. Choose your match and preferred ticket category.
4. Pay securely using Navi UPI and confirm your booking.
Navi’s First-Ever User Contest Now Live
Navi has launched Powerplay t—is season—a cricket-themed contest on the Navi app where users stand a chance to collect a digital player card with each UPI payment. Users who collect a complete team of 11 unique player cards stand a chance to win exciting rewards like 2,000 Navi coins or official RCB merchandise signed by players. Additionally, collecting five of the same player card earns 100 bonus coins. Designed to be simple and engaging, Powerplay adds a layer of cricket-inspired interaction to everyday UPI transactions. This contest is currently available for Android users.
Rajiv Naresh, CEO, Navi Technologies, said, "We wanted to create something that makes everyday payments feel like a win. Navi Powerplay lets users have fun while they pay—collecting player cards, earning rewards, and standing a chance to win RCB-signed memorabilia. We are excited to launch our first ever contest and look forward to enhancing contest-led strategies on Navi UPI in days to com”.”
