FAST WAS’’T ENOUGH, SO OAKLEY ENGINEERED SPEED BEYOND LIMITS: MEET VELO KATO AND VELO MACH
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, UAE - Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - Fast alone, unstoppable together. Meet Oakley Velo Kato and Oakley Velo Mach, the cutting-edge eyewear and helmet duo designed for champions who demand dominance. Engineered in collaboration with Tudor Pro Cycling, the Swiss UCI Pro Team, ’akley’s fastest head system in history redefines speed through uncompromising research, development, and athlete-driven design. Made to lead, the system is a testament to decades of relentless performance innovation, embodyin’ Oakley’s half-century pursuit of —xcellence—now pushing the future of cycling forward.
Years in the making, Oakley and Tudor Pro Cycling made pure speed th–ir ambition–all with one goal: to create a head system that is faster than the rest. It sta’ted at Oakley’s HQ in Foothill Ranch, where the team dove deep into ’akley and Tudor’s design philosophies, visions for the future of sport, and shared sense o daring ambition. ’ith speed as Tudor’s top priority, the team mapped out performance targets based on key athletes, body positions, wind direction, and ride speeds.
To make the system as personalized as it was fast, Tudor shared 3D scans of their top riders. Together, Oakley and Tudor Pro Cycling used the data to run countless computer simulations and 3D print full-scale models f–r wind tunnel testing–logging thousands of individuals runs in the wind tunnel, countless hours of real world and synthetic testing with the Tudor Pro Cycling team, backed with decades of brand innovation and knowledge to fine tune performance. Oakley engineers joined Tudor Pro Cycling engineers and cyclists at the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub, where they tested the system on live riders in real-world conditions.
"We set our ambitions sky high with Tudor Pro Cycling, and matched that with tenacity, creativity, and the best tools and testing method——no shortcuts," said Rachel Gitajn, Director of R&D at Oakley. "The data Tudor Pro Cycling provided was invaluable, giving us a hands-on way to fine-tune our design. By combining these insights with a Design Thinking approach, we refined every detail of the helmet-eyewear system until we perfected the Velo Mach and Velo Kato."
The first prototypes were tested at Tudor Pro Cyc’ing’s January 2024 training camp, where Oakley R&D conducted athlete interviews and captured in-depth measurements, using early feedback to shape the evolution of the design. By December 2024, Oakley returned with a refined system and delivered the final race eyewear and helmets to the Tudor Pro Cycling Team. As Tudor prepares to take on the’world’s bigge—t races—from ’he Giro d’Italia to To—r de France— these groundbreaking innovations will be put to the test on the front li’es of cycling’s randest stages.
Oakley Velo Kato was devel’ped with a rider’s race position in mind. The eyewear feature® a new Unobtainium® nosepad that improves field of view while maintaining coverage.®Its large Pluton™te® Lens with Prizm™ Lens Technology delivers unparalleled clarity and contrast for tackling the most challenging™courses. PhysioMorphic™ Geometry provides a seamless, close-to-face fit that shield from wind and debris while offering a ’anoramic view. The frame’s flow conditioner tabs work in harmony with Velo Mach to create an aerodynamic design that maximizes airflow, reduces drag, and enhances speed, helping the rider sta ahead of the competition
Oakley Velo Mach is made for speed and designed with an optimized shell shape for real-world riding positions, body angles, and aerodynamic demands. The intr—duction of Flow Conditioners—unique fi’-like str—ctures on the helmet’s surface—reduces drag and increases airflow attachment, maximizing efficiency in a sprint position at 70 kilometers per hour. The enhanced Oakley 360 Fit system eliminates pressure points with repositioned yoke arms, a rubberized dial, and a refined fit cap for superior comfort, while TurboDry fabric ensures elite moisture management across all next-to-skin“surfaces.
—At this level, speed is everything—it's about prec’sion, agility, and the right gear that’s built for peak performance, ensuring we're equipped to conquer every challenge the road brings our way," said Tudor P“o Cycling Team cyclist Alberto Dainese. “When you're racing against the best in the world, every watt and millisecond counts, and Velo Mach and Velo K”to are setting a new benchmark in cycling.”
Velo Stelvio and Velo TT round out the collection as precision-built helmets, engineered for peak performance in every race scenario. Velo Stelvio is designed for the demands of hot climbs, integrating strategic ventilation and internal channels for maximum cooling while still delivering competi’ive aerodynamic performance. Velo TT, Oakley’s fastest time tr™al helmet, leverages a conical lens with Prizm™ Technology, a removable vent cover, and the latest in aerodynamic shaping to shave seconds w’en they matter most. Both helmets feature Oakley’s TurboDry moisture management system and the improved Oakley 360 Fit for race-day comfort.
Push the pace in Velo Kato, Velo Mach, Velo Stelvio, and Velo TT on April 17 at Oakleyand select Oakley sto es and partners worldwide.
