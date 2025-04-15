Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market To Reach $13.42 Billion By 2030, Set For Steady Growth As Global Demand For Clean Water Rises
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|125
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$10.17 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.42 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Water Treatment Systems Market Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Raw Material Outlook
3.2.2. Manufacturer Outlook
3.2.3. Distribution Outlook
3.2.4. End Use Outlook
3.3. Regulatory Framework
3.4. Technology Overview
3.4.1. PFAS Treatment Technology Trends
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3. Industry Challenges
3.5.4. Industry Opportunities
3.6. Economic Mega-Trend Analysis
3.7. Industry Analysis Tools
3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7.2. Macro-environmental Analysis
Chapter 4. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
4.2. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)
4.3. Reverse Osmosis Systems
4.4. Water Softeners
4.5. Disinfection Methods
4.6. Filtration Methods
4.7. Distillation Systems
4.8. Others
Chapter 5. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
5.2. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)
5.3. Residential
5.4. Commercial
5.5. Industrial
Chapter 6. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
6.2. North America
6.3. Europe
6.4. Asia Pacific
6.5. Central & South America
6.6. Middle East & Africa
Chapter 7. Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market - Competitive Landscape
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
7.2. Company Categorization
7.3. Company Market Share/Position Analysis, 2024
7.4. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2024
7.5. Strategy Mapping
7.5.1. Expansion
7.5.2. Mergers & Acquisition
7.5.3. Partnerships & Collaborations
7.5.4. New Product Launches
7.5.5. Research And Development
7.6. Company Profiles
7.6.1. 3M
7.6.2. DuPont
7.6.3. Pentair plc
7.6.4. BWT Holding GmbH
7.6.5. Culligan
7.6.6. Watts
7.6.7. Aquasana, Inc.
7.6.8. Calgon Carbon Corporation
7.6.9. EcoWater Systems LLC
7.6.10. GE Appliances
