Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market To Reach $13.42 Billion By 2030, Set For Steady Growth As Global Demand For Clean Water Rises

The global point of entry water treatment systems market size is estimated to reach USD 13.42 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2030.

The rise in awareness regarding water contamination due to lead, bacteria, and chemical, micro-plastic contents is expected to fuel product demand. Other factors driving product demand include growing population, strong economic growth, rising number of household constructions, increasing disposable income, and high product awareness among consumers. The increasing levels of contamination have resulted in the rising product adoption, thereby boosting industry growth. The introduction of new technologies and incorporation of the IoT in the newly launched products are also likely to contribute to market growth. For instance, in March 2023, DuPont launched DuPont Multibore PRO and PES ultrafiltration membranes.

Customers who want to reduce the distress of modules required in water purification systems can use Multibore PRO, which acts as part of a multi-technology approach to water treatment applications in various sectors. Increasing collaboration activities among industry experts and market players are facilitating the introduction of innovative products. Manufacturers are also collaborating with governments of various countries to cater to specific needs based on the water quality and presence of pollutants in the water in the region. For instance, in July 2020, DuPont Water Solutions and Kenya Integrated Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (KIWASH) formed a cooperative project in Kenya to commission the installation of a water filtration system, which will purify drinking water by removing fluoride ions.

The growing global population, along with heightened health awareness, is significantly driving the demand for point of entry water treatment systems.

The point of entry water treatment systems industry is moderately concentrated, with a few global companies holding a substantial share.

Increasing concern over water contamination and the rising demand for clean, safe water is driving the demand for point of entry water treatment systems industry

Based on technology, the reverse osmosis systems led the market with the largest revenue share of 16.1% in 2024. This system is typically installed at the main entry point of the water supply to residences, offices, and other facilities Asia Pacific dominated the point of entry water treatment systems market with the largest revenue share of 36.5% in 2024

