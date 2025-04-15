Humanoid Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Report 2025-2030 - Market To Grow At 17.5% CAGR Through 2030 As Demand Surges Across Healthcare And Defense Sectors

Dublin, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Humanoid Robot Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global humanoid robot market size is expected to reach USD 4.04 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2025 to 2030.

The global market for humanoid robots is poised for substantial growth due to rapid technological advancements leading to more efficient and affordable robot models. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of humanoid robots in military and defense applications, is expected to drive market expansion. Additionally the growing trend of industry automation is anticipated to further fuel the demand for humanoid robots in various sectors.

Healthcare personnel are using humanoid robots to help in a variety of duties, including patient care, physical therapy, and monitoring. They can be designed to carry out monotonous activities, minimizing the workload on medical staff and increasing productivity all around with a variety of duties, including patient care, physical therapy, and monitoring. They can be designed to carry out monotonous activities, minimizing the workload on medical staff and increasing productivity overall. For example, Fourier GR-1, a mass-produced humanoid robot developed by Fourier Intelligence, can carry patients from bed to wheelchair and help pick up objects.

Moreover, there are some cutting-edge humanoid robots being employed in operations. They provide tremendous dexterity and precision, allowing surgeons to carry out intricate procedures with more accuracy and less intrusiveness. Humanoid robot advancements are being driven by ongoing research and development in the field of some cutting-edge humanoid robots are being employed in operations. They provide tremendous dexterity and precision, allowing surgeons to carry out intricate procedures with greater accuracy and less intrusiveness. Humanoid robot advancements are being driven by ongoing research and development in robotics, making them more versatile and specialized for healthcare purposes.

The industry industry's key players have focused on renting out their humanoids in an effort toto promote the use of the technology. For example, in December 2019, CloudMinds created a smart robot rental program that provides humanoid robots with cloud-based intelligence for entertainment at weddings, special events, conferences, trade exhibitions, and workplaces. With ambitions for robots like Cloud Patrol, Cloud Vending, Cloud Cleaning, and Cloud Assistant, the rental program began with the Cloud Pepper robot, which is well-known across several worldwide industry verticals. This would raise awareness of the advantages of technology and encourage more people to adopt it.

Moreover, the novel product launch are proposed by the industry players to enhance the product portfolio boosts industry players propose novel product launches to enhance the product portfolio and boost the market. For instance, in July 2023, Fourier Intelligence intends to produce 100 of its GR-1 universal humanoid robots by the end of 2023, ensuring the incredible claim that these machines will be able to lift nearly their own weight, in response to the growing need for healthcare during labor shortages and an aging population. They have a distinct focus as well. The GR-1 humanoid will be able to help pick up goods and transfer people from beds to wheelchairs.

Humanoid Robot Market Report Highlights



Due to technological advancement, the humanoid robot industry has witnessed a high degree of innovation over the years. Furthermore, novel and innovative robots in the healthcare sector help doctors perform procedures without worrying about injuring themselves or their patients during surgical operations.

By component, hardware segment held the largest market share of 69.7% in 2024. The hardware consists of bodily parts and electronic, electrical, and mechanical components that cooperate to carry out a given duty, and sensors, actuators, generators, control systems, and others.

By application, the personal assistance and caregiving segment dominated the market with revenue share of 31.6% in 2024. Humanoid robots are utilized in various instances, including homes, hospitals, and assisted living facilities; these robots are intended to support and help people.

By motion, the wheel drive segment held the highest market share of 65.6% in 2024. Wheel drive technology has made a substantial contribution to robots by providing effective mobility and adaptable maneuverability. North American humanoid robot market dominated the industry with a revenue share of 52.2% in 2024 and is expected to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Why should you buy this report?



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:



Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve COVID-19's impact and how to sustain in these fast-evolving markets

Key Attributes