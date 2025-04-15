Orthodontic Braces Market To Triple In Size By 2031 On The Back Of Strong Adult Adoption | Direct-To-Consumer Orthodontics Reshapes Market Dynamics With At-Home Kits And Virtual Consults

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising Malocclusion and Aesthetic Awareness Spark Global Boom in Orthodontic Treatments

Dublin, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Orthodontic Braces Market (2025 Edition): Analysis by Product Type (Traditional Metal Braces, Clear Aligners, Ceramic Braces, and Lingual Braces), Age Group, End User and Region: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides a complete analysis of the industry for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimates of 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The Global Orthodontic Braces market showcased growth at a CAGR of 13.87% during 2021-2024. The market was valued at USD 21.42 Billion in 2024 which is expected to reach USD 71.15 Billion in 2031. The global orthodontic braces market is experiencing robust growth, driven by a combination of demographic shifts, increasing awareness of oral health, and technological advancements. One of the key driving factors is the rising prevalence of malocclusion and dental disorders among both children and adults.

As oral health continues to be prioritized globally, particularly in developed and developing nations alike, more individuals are seeking corrective procedures such as orthodontic treatment. Additionally, the growing influence of social media and the increasing demand for aesthetic appearances are propelling the uptake of orthodontic solutions, especially among teenagers and young adults.

A significant driving factor contributing to the growth of the global orthodontic braces market is the increasing demand for orthodontic treatment among adults. Traditionally, braces were associated primarily with children and teenagers; however, a shifting societal perspective and growing emphasis on lifelong oral aesthetics have led to a notable surge in adult patients seeking corrective dental procedures.

Many adults who could not afford or access orthodontic care earlier in life are now opting for treatment due to improved financial stability and greater awareness of available options. Additionally, the workplace culture in many professional environments now places a high value on personal appearance and confidence, further motivating adults to pursue smile enhancement procedures.

Current trends in the orthodontic braces market reveal a significant shift toward less invasive, more aesthetically pleasing treatment options. There is a growing preference for clear aligners and ceramic braces over traditional metal braces, particularly among adults seeking subtle orthodontic corrections without compromising appearance. The market is witnessing increased adoption of customized treatment plans tailored to individual dental structures, often facilitated by advanced imaging and modeling technologies. Another trend gaining momentum is the rising popularity of direct-to-consumer orthodontics, where companies offer at-home impression kits and remote consultations.

Technological advancements are profoundly transforming the global orthodontic braces market. The integration of digital technology into orthodontics has led to the emergence of more accurate, efficient, and patient-friendly treatment methods. One of the most significant innovations is the adoption of 3D imaging and CAD/CAM (Computer-Aided Design/Computer-Aided Manufacturing) systems, which allow for precise digital impressions, treatment simulations, and the fabrication of customized braces and aligners. This technology eliminates the need for traditional molds and reduces the discomfort associated with initial consultations.

Furthermore, artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used for diagnostic and predictive analytics, enabling orthodontists to design personalized treatment plans based on comprehensive patient data and projected outcomes. AI-powered software can analyze tooth movement, simulate results, and suggest optimized treatment durations, enhancing accuracy and efficiency. Moreover, the orthodontic industry is leveraging virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) tools to enhance patient education and engagement. These tools allow patients to visualize their treatment journey and expected results, which improves treatment adherence and satisfaction.

In conclusion, the global orthodontic braces market is evolving rapidly, driven by a confluence of factors including rising demand for dental aesthetics, increasing orthodontic needs across age groups, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and a wave of technological innovation. As patient preferences shift toward personalized, less visible, and more comfortable treatment options, the market is poised to grow significantly across both mature and emerging economies.

With continued advancements in digital orthodontics, AI integration, material innovations, and teleorthodontics, the industry is set to witness transformative changes in the way orthodontic care is delivered. The future of the global orthodontic braces market lies in enhancing patient outcomes while improving accessibility and affordability, thereby addressing both the clinical and cosmetic aspects of orthodontic treatment on a global scale.

Scope of the Report



The report analyses the Orthodontic Braces Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Orthodontic Braces Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 5 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, and France).

The report presents the analysis of Orthodontic Braces Market for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimated year 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The report analyses the Orthodontic Braces Market by Type Product Type (Traditional Metal Braces, Clear Aligners, Ceramic Braces, and Lingual Braces).

The report analyses the Orthodontic Braces Market by Age Group (Children & Teenagers, and Adults).

The report analyses the Orthodontic Braces Market by End User (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, and Others).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by product type, by age group, & by end user.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report. The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analyzed in the report are Dentsply Sirona, Align Technology, Straumann Holding, Envista Holdings, 3M Company, Henry Schein, and American Orthodontics.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Strengthen direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels

2.2 Focus on rising adult orthodontic treatment adoption

3. Global Orthodontic Braces Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Orthodontic Braces Market

3.2 Global Orthodontic Braces Market: Dashboard

3.3 Global Orthodontic Braces Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.4 Global Orthodontic Braces Market: Market Value Assessment

3.5 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Segmentation: By Product Type

3.5.1 Global Orthodontic Braces Market, By Product Type Overview

3.5.2 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Attractiveness Index, By Product Type

3.5.3 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Size, By Traditional Metal Braces, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5.4 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Size, By Clear Aligners, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5.5 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Size, By Ceramic Braces, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5.6 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Size, By Lingual Braces, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Segmentation: By Age Group

3.6.1 Global Orthodontic Braces Market, By Age Group Overview

3.6.2 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Attractiveness Index, By Age Group

3.6.3 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Size, By Children & Teenagers, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.4 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Size, By Adults, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Segmentation: By End User

3.7.1 Global Orthodontic Braces Market, By End User Overview

3.7.2 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Attractiveness Index, By End User

3.7.3 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Size, By Dental Clinics, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Size, By Hospitals, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global Orthodontic Braces Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Billion & CAGR)

4. Orthodontic Braces Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

5. Americas Orthodontic Braces Market: Historic and Forecast

6. Europe Orthodontic Braces Market: Historic and Forecast

7. Asia Pacific Orthodontic Braces Market: Historic and Forecast

8. Middle East & Africa Orthodontic Braces Market: Historic and Forecast

9. Competitive Positioning

9.1 Companies' Product Positioning

9.2 Market Share Analysis of Orthodontic Braces Market

9.3 Company Profiles

9.3.1 Dentsply Sirona

9.3.2 Align Technology

9.3.3 Straumann Holding

9.3.4 Envista Holdings

9.3.5 3M Company

9.3.6 Henry Schein

9.3.7 American Orthodontics

