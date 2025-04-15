Prime Minister Meets French Envoy To Lebanon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, received today, April 15, 2025, at the Amiri Diwan, HE Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French Presidential Envoy to Lebanon, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and discussed the latest developments in Lebanon, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the necessity of the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from all Lebanese territories, and the commitment of all parties to the ceasefire agreement and the avoidance of escalation to ensure the security and stability of the region.

