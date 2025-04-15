Cerebrill And Partners Champion Next Generation Of Chess Talents At The Dpulze Cerebrill Aidilfitri FIDE Rated Tournament Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Winners at the DPulze Cerebrill Aidilfitri FIDE Rated tournament pose with their medals and certificates, joined by event co-organisers

[From left to right] Aqilah Husna and Poh Yu Tian

CYBERJAYA, MALAYSIA– Media OutReach Newswire – 15 April 2025 - Cerebrill, dedicated to supporting cognitive health and development, recently co-organised the DPulze Cerebrill Aidilfitri FIDE Rated Chess tournament with partners AMS Brilliant Move, Kelab Sukan dan Rekreasi Madani, and Marcus Chess Academy.The two-day tournament took place at DPulze Shopping Centre in Cyberjaya on the 12th and 13th of April 2025, attracting over 400 participants across both days. Day one featured a competitive open tournament, with more than 130 participants vying for top honours in a FIDE-rated setting. The Champion received RM500, while the runner-up and third place were awarded RM300 and RM250, respectively. All winners were presented with certificates and medals.Meanwhile, day two focused on young players under 14, with over 270 participants showcasing their skills and passion for the game. This tournament served as an important milestone in their chess journey, helping them further develop their abilities. The prize pool included RM300 for the champion, RM200 for the runner-up, as well as additional awards for the top players in the under-10 and under-12 categories, plus a special recognition for the best female player.Andy Tan, Product Manager at Cerebrill said, "At Cerebrill, our mission is to empower minds by creating opportunities for promoting cognitive health and growth, and we believe chess is a powerful tool for developing those skills. We are proud to work alongside partners who share this vision and together, we are providing a space where young talent can grow and leave their mark. This tournament marks just the beginning of Cerebrill's ongoing commitment to supporting youth in chess and the larger chess community as a whole."Cerebrill remains the proud sponsor of two chess ambassadors – Poh Yu Tian, the youngest Malaysian to hold the International Master title, and Aqilah Husna, an emerging talent with exceptional potential. The company also aims to further support the local chess community by holding more tournaments at neighbourhood malls across the country, through partnerships with local chess organisations throughout the country.The next tournament by Cerebrill is scheduled for 14June 2025 at Paradigm Mall, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, with more details to be shared in the future. Stay up-to-date with Cerebrill's latest events and initiatives by visiting their website atCerebrill's mission to promote cognitive and mental health extends beyond just events and sponsorships. With upcoming services such as neurofeedback therapy, as well as plans to introduce professional support systems, including personal and group counselling, it aims to help individuals of all ages enhance their cognitive and mental well-being. For more information on Cerebrill's products and services, please contact Andy Tan at +60 11-5136 1013 or via ... to learn more.