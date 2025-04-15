Qatar Foundation Marks World Autism Awareness Day With Inclusive Community Activities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Renad Academy, part of Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education (PUE), in collaboration with Al Shaqab, organized its annual Family Fun Day under the theme“Acceptance is an action.” The event was held at Al Shaqab's indoor arena in Education City and saw wide participation from community members and families of children with autism.

The event was held as part of the global observance of World Autism Awareness Day, which was adopted following a proposal submitted by H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, to the United Nations in 2007. The proposal was unanimously approved by the UN General Assembly, and the day was officially observed for the first time on April 2, 2008.

The event brought together more than 25 local entities, including various Qatar Foundation entities such as Renad Academy, Awsaj Academy, The Learning Center, and the Ability Friendly Program. Each participating organization offered a variety of recreational, educational, and interactive activities tailored to different age groups and abilities, all aimed at promoting inclusion and fostering community support for individuals with autism.

As part of the community partnership, Al Jazeera Perfumes dedicated 50 percent of its sales during the event to support Special Schools & SEN Services at Qatar Foundation.

Haya Al Mannai, a mother of a child with autism and a student at Renad Academy, said:“I'm grateful for an educational environment like Qatar Foundation that embraces my child's uniqueness and supports him to be himself. World Autism Awareness Day reminds us that inclusive education is not a privilege, it's a fundamental right that every child should receive in order to be an active member of society.”

“This day is an important occasion for us to recognize that we are part of a community that genuinely strives to understand and support individuals with autism.”

“I've seen how my son has become more engaged with those around him. Events as such help him feel accepted and confident. Even his siblings now make sure to attend with him every year, and that has significantly changed the way they interact with him at home.

“They now embrace his differences and support him with love and awareness.”