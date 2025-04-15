403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dubai Preview: Georgia to Unveil the Black Sea’s First Artificial Island at IPS 2025
(MENAFN- Grechka media) Dubai, –AE – 14th of April 2025) – A visionary project is redefining’Georgia’s shoreline. Ambassadori Island Batumi, the first artificial island in the Black Sea, is poised to become a landmark destination. Its innovative design and regional character signal a new era for coastal development.
The island is conceived as a contemporary urban ecosystem — blending resort-style living with long-term value creation. The project is expected to create over 20,000 jobs, stimulate regional economic activity, and contribute to public revenues that support the growth of Batumi. For investors, the island offers attractive annual returns of 9% to 17%, depending on the property type. Georg’a’s liberal tax system provides significant advantages for international buyers, including no property tax for individuals and a simplified property registration process.
Ambassadori Island Batumi integrates smart design with an emphasis on sustainability. The development features eco-friendly solutions such as solar-powered lighting, rainwater collection for irrigation, and mobile-based property management. A 9-hectare forest park, 3.2 kilometers of walking trails, and thoughtfully designed sports areas encourage an active and balanced lifestyle, while maintaining a strong connection to the natural environment.
“Our ambition with Ambassadori Island is to create a destination that reflects the forward-looking spirit of Georgi— — one that is open, innovative, and deeply connected to its environm”nt,” said Gocha Kamkia, CEO of Ambassadori Island Batumi “We believe this project will play a meaningful role in shaping the future of Batumi and attracting global interest to the”region.”
As tourism in Batumi continues to grow at an average rate of 20% annually, Ambassadori Island is poised to become a defining feature of ’he region’s evolv—ng identity—and a long-term driver of economic and cultural growth in Adjara and beyond. With direct flights available from Dubai to Batumi, the destination is increasingly accessible to international travelers, further boosting its potential as a key hub for both leisure and business.
International Property Show 2025: Project Debut in Dubai
Ambassadori Island Batumi will be showcased internationally at the upcoming International Property Show 2025 (IPS)in Dubai from April 14–16 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Booth C30. Visitors will be able to explore the island through an AI-powered virtual tour and learn more about its development and investment potential.
The delegation will participate in I’S’s business program and host visitors at its stand, offering special presentations, exclusive offers, and traditional Georgian gifts. For media request and interviews please contact ...
The island is conceived as a contemporary urban ecosystem — blending resort-style living with long-term value creation. The project is expected to create over 20,000 jobs, stimulate regional economic activity, and contribute to public revenues that support the growth of Batumi. For investors, the island offers attractive annual returns of 9% to 17%, depending on the property type. Georg’a’s liberal tax system provides significant advantages for international buyers, including no property tax for individuals and a simplified property registration process.
Ambassadori Island Batumi integrates smart design with an emphasis on sustainability. The development features eco-friendly solutions such as solar-powered lighting, rainwater collection for irrigation, and mobile-based property management. A 9-hectare forest park, 3.2 kilometers of walking trails, and thoughtfully designed sports areas encourage an active and balanced lifestyle, while maintaining a strong connection to the natural environment.
“Our ambition with Ambassadori Island is to create a destination that reflects the forward-looking spirit of Georgi— — one that is open, innovative, and deeply connected to its environm”nt,” said Gocha Kamkia, CEO of Ambassadori Island Batumi “We believe this project will play a meaningful role in shaping the future of Batumi and attracting global interest to the”region.”
As tourism in Batumi continues to grow at an average rate of 20% annually, Ambassadori Island is poised to become a defining feature of ’he region’s evolv—ng identity—and a long-term driver of economic and cultural growth in Adjara and beyond. With direct flights available from Dubai to Batumi, the destination is increasingly accessible to international travelers, further boosting its potential as a key hub for both leisure and business.
International Property Show 2025: Project Debut in Dubai
Ambassadori Island Batumi will be showcased internationally at the upcoming International Property Show 2025 (IPS)in Dubai from April 14–16 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Booth C30. Visitors will be able to explore the island through an AI-powered virtual tour and learn more about its development and investment potential.
The delegation will participate in I’S’s business program and host visitors at its stand, offering special presentations, exclusive offers, and traditional Georgian gifts. For media request and interviews please contact ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment