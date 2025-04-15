JLT's Newest Food Destination: The Kitchen By Spinneys Coming To Sweid One

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Sweid & Sweid is pleased to announce that The Kitchen by Spinneys, the celebrated standalone food hall concept from the UAE's leading fresh-focused retailer, Spinneys, will be opening its third location at Sweid One in Jumeirah Lake Towers. Following the success of The Kitchen by Spinneys' flagship venues in Dubai Mall and Dubai Creek Harbour, this third venue will bring the concept to a fast-growing, business-centric neighbourhood that's ready for a fresh culinary landmark.

Inspired by concepts such as Erewhon in California and The Peacock Kitchen in Seoul, The Kitchen by Spinneys caters to everything from nourishing breakfasts and power lunches to late-afternoon meetups and convenient dinners for busy individuals.

The Kitchen by Spinneys at Sweid One will offer an expansive 5,500 square-foot food hall where guests can dine in or step outside to a landscaped terrace that offers a relaxed setting with views across the JLT skyline. Featuring a smoothie bar, bakery counter, sushi bar, multiple live stations, and a carefully curated menu of over 70 dishes representing global cuisines, the venue brings together quality, convenience, and ambience under one roof. The entire menu will also be available for takeaway.

Spinneys CEO Sunil Kumar highlighted the market potential and the brand's commitment to quality and innovation.

“Seeing the high-growth market opportunity presented by the food service market in the UAE, we are thrilled to further expand our food offering with the third outlet of The Kitchen by Spinneys concept. As with everything we do at Spinneys, this offering is a testament to quality ingredients, variety, and culinary innovation, and we're truly excited to add this offering to the vibrant neighbourhood of JLT,” he said.

This is a major moment not just for Sweid One, but for the wider JLT neighbourhood. With over 25,000 companies and tens of thousands of residents, JLT has grown into one of Dubai's most dynamic communities. Commenting on the significance of the opening, Maher Sweid, Managing Partner of Sweid & Sweid, said:“The addition of The Kitchen by Spinneys at Sweid One introduces a new kind of destination to the district: a local landmark that bridges the gap between quality dining and everyday accessibility.”

As Sweid One nears its anticipated completion in late 2026, excitement around the project continues to build. And with the addition of The Kitchen by Spinneys, Sweid One is shaping up to be more than just an exceptional office development – it's delivering integrated amenities that make a tangible difference in how tenants experience their workday.

About Sweid & Sweid:

Sweid & Sweid is an international award-winning real estate company targeting niche development, investment, and build-to-suit opportunities. From its headquarters in Dubai, Sweid & Sweid has built a reputation for delivering international-standard grade-A commercial and residential projects through a comprehensive approach to all phases of the development cycle, sourcing opportunities, funding, and execution.

Sweid & Sweid continues to deliver best-in-class solutions, with multinational corporation tenants including Visa, Oracle, Redbull, Snapchat, SAP, Tesco, FUJITSU, GlaxoSmithKline, SABIC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, McGraw Hill, and Johnson Controls.

About Spinneys:

Spinneys' story started in 1961 when the first grocery store opened in Al Nasr Square, Dubai. It has since grown to become the leading premium fresh food retailer in the region, with 80 stores (69 owned and 11 under operation services agreement, including Waitrose) across the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia. Much loved by expats and locals in the region, Spinneys enjoys a well-deserved reputation for forward thinking, keeping pace with changes in cooking trends and the emergence of new products worldwide. Today, Spinneys has built a name for supplying top-quality produce and offering an elevated level of customer service. Food quality, safety and freshness have always been at the forefront of the Company's ethos – just one reason the Spinneys brand is defined as 'The fresher experience'.

