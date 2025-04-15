Emirati Entrepreneur Fatima Ahmed Rashid Qasimi Pioneers Global Shariah-Compliant Wealth Solutions

Fatima Qasimi, a visionary Emirati entrepreneur from a well-reputed UAE family, is redefining the landscape of Shariah-compliant wealth solutions. As a partner, shareholder & board member of Secura International, headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), she is on a mission to establish a global footprint by providing innovative & ethical financial solutions to banks & financial institutions across the Middle East, Africa & Asia.

Under her leadership, Secura International provides access to top-tier global asset managers, including Franklin Templeton, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Invesco, ENBD Asset Management, Mashreq Capital, Kotak & Tata to develop cutting-edge financial solutions focused on capital preservation, growth & wealth transfer. These solutions empower banks & wealth management firms to offer diversified, high-quality investment strategies to clients, ensuring compliance with Islamic finance principles & global best practices.

Now poised for ambitious international expansion, Fatima Qasimi is seeking strategic equity participation from a regional family office, entity or high-net-worth investor to accelerate Secura International's growth. The company aims to establish regulated offices in Singapore to expand across Asia & in GIFT City, India, to capitalize on opportunities in the Indian Subcontinent. Later, Secura International plans to open a coverage office in Miami, strengthening its presence in the Latin American market. These expansions will enable the company to seize emerging opportunities & enhance global accessibility to its wealth solutions.

Secura International specializes in creating innovative financial solutions blending investment strategies with legacy transfer planning through trust structures. Incorporated in ADGM, the company is authorized by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) to conduct regulated activities, including an Islamic Endorsement to operate an Islamic Window, allowing it to cater to both conventional & Islamic financial markets.

Since its inception in 2021, Secura International has become a trusted partner for licensed market counterparties, predominantly banks & wealth management firms, by delivering innovative, customized wealth solutions. The firm's expertise in both conventional & Shariah-compliant investments positions it as a leader in the evolving landscape of ethical finance.

Fatima Qasimi's vision extends beyond financial innovation. She is committed to strengthening the UAE's position as a global hub for ethical finance & wealth management. Through strategic partnerships & international expansion, she aims to bridge the gap between conventional & Islamic financial ecosystems, empowering institutions & investors worldwide.

