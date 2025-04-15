Gold Forecast Today 15/04: Dips After $250 Rally (Video)
- Gold has pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Monday. That should not be a huge surprise, considering that we had gained almost $250 in just three trading sessions during the previous week, you can't just go straight up in the air without some type of pullback. Sooner or later, somebody will want to collect some profit out of the market.
I think offer buying opportunities. Any type of pullback in a bounce, I think, is yet another signal that we're ready to go higher during the beginning of the year. We finished a major bullish flag, and we broke out above it, which measured for a move to $3300. The $3300 level of course is my target at the moment, and we have not hit it, but we've come pretty close. I don't see anything on this chart that suggests that we won't continue to go even higher. I have no interest whatsoever in shorting.
