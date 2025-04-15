Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ariana DeBose Shines in OMEGA Constellation at $1.9M Hope Rising Benefit

Ariana DeBose Shines in OMEGA Constellation at $1.9M Hope Rising Benefit


2025-04-15 04:16:16
(MENAFN- Thedoersgroup) On April 3rd, our Friend of the Brand Ariana DeBose, wore an OMEGA Constellation timepiece to the annual Hope Rising Benefit, hosted by the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

For this special event, which raised $1.9 million, Ariana wore a 28 mm Constellation with a stainless-steel case featuring a unique meteorite dial pattern. The timepiece is adorned with diamond hour markers, a diamond-paved bezel and a Constellation star in 18K white gold. (131.15.28.60.99.001).

MENAFN15042025007345015853ID1109430734

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search