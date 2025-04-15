403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ariana DeBose Shines in OMEGA Constellation at $1.9M Hope Rising Benefit
(MENAFN- Thedoersgroup) On April 3rd, our Friend of the Brand Ariana DeBose, wore an OMEGA Constellation timepiece to the annual Hope Rising Benefit, hosted by the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.
For this special event, which raised $1.9 million, Ariana wore a 28 mm Constellation with a stainless-steel case featuring a unique meteorite dial pattern. The timepiece is adorned with diamond hour markers, a diamond-paved bezel and a Constellation star in 18K white gold. (131.15.28.60.99.001).
For this special event, which raised $1.9 million, Ariana wore a 28 mm Constellation with a stainless-steel case featuring a unique meteorite dial pattern. The timepiece is adorned with diamond hour markers, a diamond-paved bezel and a Constellation star in 18K white gold. (131.15.28.60.99.001).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment