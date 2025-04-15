Danger Of Drugs Increases In Wars Crises

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Dr. Belgees Osman Fageer



Port-Sudan ( Sudanow)- Drugs is one of most serious challenges face international community due to its destructive effects on human societies. Regarding to its location, Sudan specified with distinguished geopolitical position on both regional and international levels as it represents an extend to region to Horn of Africa, which is one most important regions in world. On local level there is favorable environment which its area stretched after recent aggressive war erupted by terrorist militia of Rapid Support Forces . while appeared situation of chaos, disturbance and insecurity particular in areas under control those criminal rebel militia. Besides their malicious plans via systematic destruction to stat's infrastructures and vital institutions that effected more on government's subprime on its authorities. Then all regular forces became busyness in war.

Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and International Organizations in Vienna, Ambassador Magdi Ahmed Mufaddal, called in Sudan's statement before the 68th session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs, the international community to support Sudan's efforts to combat drugs in particular in arenas of capacity building and training, logistical and scientific support, and the reconstruction of facilities destroyed by the terrorist militia to General Administration for Drug Control and other related institutions and asserted on importance of the international and regional cooperation to counter the international problem of drugs.



Sudan's General Intelligence Service disclosed on drug factory in oil refinery area of Khartoum Bahri, that produces 100,000 Captagon pills per hour. The factory, owned by the rebels militia Rapid Support Forces, and most of the product was used as stimulants for rebel militia forces. Sudanese authorities expected that some of the factory's production had made its way to neighboring countries and local communities. News informed that factory was hidden in under construction building consisted of three floors. Beside large quantities of raw materials powder used to manufacturing” drugs” and mixed substances ready for production in a cost of 3 million US $ and noted that recent existed substance enough to produce700 million pill while its product speed is very high and very speedy ( 100.000 pill per hour). Rebel militates targeted to control on their troops via drugs addiction during battles, promoting these drugs among people and smuggling out borders to get money.



Al-radoom in south Darfur state is the famous region of growing-drug where cannab tree (Al- banngo) plants. Drugs combating forces have annual campaign to burn and eradicate cultivated areas before harvest and transport it for local trade or smuggling. Ambassador Mufaddal addressed in his speech to challenges that face the country after occupation regions of drug-growing areas in natural reserve of al- radoom by rebels militia who destroyed the General Administration for Drug Control and its associated infrastructure. And pointed to the official efforts to compact smuggling of synthetic drugs and remarkable increase of drugs abuse.

In previous (TV report) Psychiatric Consultant dr. Majzoub Mohammad Ali pointed to large spreading to phenomena of drug abuse of Ice ( its scientific name Methamphetamine) among youth . Ice is an activated substance use to motivate the nervous system as medical component to treat some diseases but it use wrongly by some people . This drug is very dangerous because it cause addiction form first dose beside dreadful effects on cells and tissues of brains . Dr Majzoub alert strongly saying“ addiction is a bio- behavior disease lead to severe behavior as theft and violence”

Director of Hayat Center for Addiction cure, social and psychological Catrice rehabilitation Dr. Mohamad Mohyadeen Al-fadnee said social problems were main factor for spreading phenomena of drug addiction among youth in period of evaluation study to consist the center ( 2013- 2019) as well as foreigner existence accused more expand. Youth in age of ( 15 -35 male and female) most of them students of secondary school or universities are the most frequent visitors to center“ and added that last few years were added reasons as wrong conception to freedom and close universities.

Authorized Sources said to (Sudanow)“Beside killing, raping and displacement people that committed by terrorist of criminal militate, also they were sinking in swamp of drugs and its bands either via their solders addiction or adopt drugs trade as source of income. Also large number of drugs dealers were released from prisons by rebel militate after war erupted most famous of them ( Sheikh Osman from Chad) and Gonee Hamed Adam Azraq , rebel leader's sister's son who transported to Cafouri region in north Khartoum. As two of most violent and dangerous dealers of drugs Colonel in Tamazuj movement ( Al-nur Seed Al-nur) and Captain ( Rabieh abdul Rahman Rabieh) were released but security tropes could got arrested them again after heavy clashes continued for long hours in Al klaklat region.

Authorized Sources said” One of rebels militia unprecedent able crimes , when they released a foreigner from Yemen named ( Mohamad Yah) and a Sudanese doctor Mustafa Bashier, who work as chemical consultants to manufacture drugs in the country. addition to one of active drugs smuggling dealer ın East Sudan Soleman Alsheıkh Alı Batay who have relations with drugs mafia in Yemen. And as illegal and criminal work of war rebel militate broke Seized Narcotic substances stores inside buildings of Drugs Combating Administration where all quantities of drugs inside had been stolen. . At the beginning of the war they just distributed drugs to their troop's members to increase their military capacities and began to consist of markets for drugs promoting in Khartoum state. He went on saying“Next human and finance lost of rebel militate and specifically their entry to Al-Jazeera state, they directed to depend on drugs as main source of income. Sources disclosed they entered 28 tunes of drug substances on 3 batches via red sea and smuggled 6 tuns of drugs to a neighboring state. After tightening control on Red sea state, terrorist rebels turned to smuggle drugs through two states of South Sudan and Kenya via Kenyan seaport of (Mombasa) and entered equipment for two factories for manufacturing drugs to the country, one actually had been worked in Al-Jazeera state and the second was seized in Khartoum.”

In a report issued " 25 /1/ 2025 by ( Darufor 24) revealed on expanding areas of“ Bango“ growing drugs areas in Dar four regions among spreading of its promotion and distribution in cities under rebels militia control. The report concluded that expanded of drugs cultivating areas and wide distribution assert supposition of rebels dependency on drugs among war finance resources. While another report declared that rebels militia of Rapid Support Forces depends on drugs as main sources of its finance income. leaders of rebels militia finance operations of cultivating drugs in Al-radoom region near borders of South-Sudan state and Central Africa state and facilitate processes of transporting for promoting in other regions. Al- Daein city in east Darfur state most of them from al-rezegat tribe , is human tank to rebels militia, and rebels leaders who related to the tribe live and represent a cross- point to drug cargos from production areas in south Darfour to north and east Sudan. Despite Gold brings huge revenues to rebel militia but not enough to finance operations of buying military equipment, food, fuel , bring mercenaries to fight and also to buy some people's loyalty. there for they involved in cultivating and smuggling drugs to provide more money. According to Drugs Combating Administration reports that several number of Bango-drug known dealers joined to rebels militia after erupting war and they practice their trade under rebels militia guard.

According to Drugs Combating Administration reports that several number of Bango-drug known dealers joined to rebels militia after erupting war and they practice their trade under rebels militia guard.

Important to mentioned that Sudan commits to the three international anti-drug conventions, the 2009 Action Plan and Political Declaration, and subsequent ministerial declarations.

