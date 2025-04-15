The Journalist Suhair Abdelrahim Selected As One Of The 100 Most Influential Women In The Arab World

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee

Port Sudan (Sudanow) - Overwhelming joy spreads across Sudan in the blessed days of the holy month of Ramadan with the liberation of the presidential palace buildings, a symbol of the nation's sovereignty and history.

And his entry for the first time since the start of the aggression, and its purification from the filth of mercenaries, and their defeat and destruction, between killed and fugitive. The joy continues with the celebration of Mother's Day, the symbol of love, tenderness, and unlimited giving in times of peace and war. Greetings, respect, and blessings to all the mothers of my country.

Then the celebrations extend with the achievement of a new Sudanese achievement that adds to the achievements of the Sudanese human being and his distinction in all fields, defying difficulties. The International Organization for Voluntary Work (IOV) select journalist Suheir Abdel Rahim as the best female personality influencing voluntary work among 100 women in the Arab world.

According to news sources, Sudanow

has known that the IOV announced its list during a ceremony in Washington, honoring the top 100 influential women in the Arab world for 2025. During the event, journalist Suhair Abdelrahim, head of the "Khutwa A'shm" organization, and Ms. Aida Al-Sayed Abdullah, Secretary-General of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society, were recognized.

The list also included women from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Mauritania, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, the UAE, Syria, Palestine, Jordan, Yemen, and the Sultanate of Oman. The honorees received certificates of appreciation in recognition of their efforts in community development, supporting the vulnerable and needy, and initiating humanitarian projects at the regional level.

In her first statement following the selection, Suhair Abdelrahim dedicated this achievement to the Sudanese army in celebration of its victory and the liberation of the Presidential Palace from the Rapid Support Forces militia.

She also expressed her gratitude to the International Organization for Voluntary Work (IOV) for recognizing her among the top 100 most influential women in the Arab world, stating that this honor will serve as great moral support for further initiatives and community service.