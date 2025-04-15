The Devil's Work In Sudan At The Hands Of The Hamdan Family

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Dr. Abdallahi Idriss Abdallahi

PortSudan( Sudanow)

Anyone who has followed the actions of the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia in Sudan over the past two years of this war will find a pattern of human rights violations, horrific acts, and crimes that amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. It becomes clear that this militia operates under a three-pronged agenda: erasing the past, suffocating the present, and destroying the future following a diabolical plan meticulously crafted to serve a single purpose the plundering of Sudan's resources and wealth for the benefit of a third party.

In first axis (erasing the past) a clear example can be seen in the systematic actions taken by the terrorist militia upon entering any city.

One of their first deliberate acts is the destruction and looting of museums, followed by the burning of what remains. A striking example is the looting of the Sudan National Museum, which housed over one hundred thousand artifacts representing a civilization that spans over 7,000 years. The same fate befell the Khalifa House Museum, the Ethnographic Museum, the Republican Palace Museum, the Armed Forces Museum, and the Natural History Museum at the University of Khartoum, as well as the Sultan Ali Dinar Museum in El Fasher. The clear objective behind these actions is the erasure of Sudanese history.

In the second pillar(suffocating the present) it is enough to mention what has been documented by the Universities of Nebraska, California, Leuven, and Oregon: the killing of 120,000 people, including 19,000 who were killed directly and 111,000 who died due to lack of access to food and medical care as a result of the war's consequences. Furthermore, between 70% to 80% of the country's healthcare facilities have been destroyed. The UN Fact-Finding Mission has also reported that around 30% of Sudan's 48 million people have been forcibly displaced from their homes, with more than 3 million fleeing to neighboring countries.

As for the third pillar(destroying the future) libraries, laboratories, and lecture halls have been burned and destroyed in 20 public and private universities in Khartoum State alone. In addition, many university professors have been killed, tortured, or forced into displacement. Furthermore, 104 educational institutions, both public and private, in the capital Khartoum have been severely affected. The militia also carried out the systematic destruction of the Central Agricultural Gene Bank in Wad Madani, which housed 17,000 agricultural breeds resources collected from across Sudan over decades an irreplaceable loss that strikes at the core of the nation's agricultural future.

To carry out this destruction and devastation, the Al-Dagalo militia brought in more than 200,000 mercenaries from some West African countries and even from South American nations. However, the Sudanese army stood firm against them, backed by all Sudanese people different groups , united as one in the trenches to foil this diabolical plot.

Therefore, it was necessary for this special edition to be published to document the devastation and destruction caused by this militia, and to show how the Sudanese people are capable of rebuilding this beloved country through their resilience and determination.