Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates


2025-04-15 04:15:26
PortSudan(Sudanow)


Foreign Minister Meets with IFRC Secretary-General on Antalya Diplomatic Forum's Sidelines

Strengthening bilateral cooperation between CBoS and Arab Investment and Dhaman

On Antalya Diplomacy Forum Fringes, Foreign Minister meets his Algerian counterpart


TSC President Meets Head of Libyan Government of National Unity


TSC President Meets President of Azerbaijan

TSC President Participates in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey


Al-Aiser denies government sending envoy to Israel

TSC Meets with Mali's Intelligence Chief

Foreign Minister Meets Deputy Foreign Minister of South Sudan, Calls for Expanding Cooperation

Jabir hails Egypt's leading role and keenness to participate in reconstructing war vandalization


ICJ: Sudan's evidences are sufficient , while the UAE's reservations are general

The Minister of Finance Holds a Fruitful Meeting with the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia, and Caucasus Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Finance Minister Meets his Omani Counterpart

Al-Aaysir: We will remain loyal to the martyrs of the nation


The Civil Registry announces its readiness to launch the national identity card system soon in Khartoum.

MENAFN15042025005684012485ID1109430709

