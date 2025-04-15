The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates
Foreign Minister Meets with IFRC Secretary-General on Antalya Diplomatic Forum's Sidelines
Strengthening bilateral cooperation between CBoS and Arab Investment and Dhaman
On Antalya Diplomacy Forum Fringes, Foreign Minister meets his Algerian counterpart
TSC President Meets Head of Libyan Government of National Unity
TSC President Meets President of Azerbaijan
TSC President Participates in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey
Al-Aiser denies government sending envoy to Israel
TSC Meets with Mali's Intelligence Chief
Foreign Minister Meets Deputy Foreign Minister of South Sudan, Calls for Expanding Cooperation
Jabir hails Egypt's leading role and keenness to participate in reconstructing war vandalization
ICJ: Sudan's evidences are sufficient , while the UAE's reservations are general
The Minister of Finance Holds a Fruitful Meeting with the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia, and Caucasus Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
Finance Minister Meets his Omani Counterpart
Al-Aaysir: We will remain loyal to the martyrs of the nation
The Civil Registry announces its readiness to launch the national identity card system soon in Khartoum.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment