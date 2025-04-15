EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Kontron Transportation has been awarded a GSM-R project in Spain valued at over 20 million Euros

Kontron Transportation has been awarded a GSM-R project in Spain valued at over 20 million Euros

Vienna, Austria, April 15, 2025 – Kontron Transportation Spain, a company of the Kontron Group, has been selected by Adif (Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias) to implement GSM-R (Global System for Mobile Communication-Railways) coverage in the Medina del Campo – Orense conventional line. Valued at over 20 million EUR, the project encompasses both deployment and a four-year maintenance period. It is among the largest recently awarded projects for GSM-R deployment by Adif. The 338 km long Medina del Campo – Orense conventional line is providing medium-distance passenger services and freight traffic. Adif, the public entity responsible for managing and maintaining Spain's railway network - one of the largest in Europe - plays a crucial role in its development and modernization. This project reinforces the commitment of Adif and Kontron Transportation to enhancing railway infrastructure, delivering high-quality services, and strengthening their collaboration. The main benefits of this project are enhanced railway services, increased safety and a positive environmental impact. Enhanced railway services: The infrastructure will be modernized and optimized, contributing to the improvement of the railway service and will increase the frequency of commercial traffic. Increased safety: The GSM-R technology is of crucial importance for increasing safety in railway operations, as it enables clear and fast communication in critical situations. Environmental benefits: By optimizing train operations and reducing delays, the GSM-R system will contribute to a more efficient use of energy, resulting in a reduced carbon footprint. More efficient train operations are in line with Adif ́s sustainability goals, such as achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 9. "We are committed to delivering excellence in railway communication solutions and look forward to the successful execution of this project in collaboration with Adif, reinforcing our dedication to the Spanish Market", Richard Neussl, MD Kontron Transportation.



About Kontron Transportation Kontron Transportation GmbH is a global leading supplier of end-to-end communication solutions for mission-critical networks. Core customer segment are railways throughout Europe and beyond. The focus is on systems to produce, transport and process voice, data and video information reliably and securely in an efficient and sustainable way. This includes GSM-Railways, FRMCS (future railway mobile communication system), MCx (mission-critical over public networks) with IWF (interworking functions). Enhanced radio solutions and radio access networks, transmission networks, private cloud platforms and cybersecurity concepts round off the portfolio. From this portfolio selected communication products are also offered to utilities and enterprises. In addition, specific mobility products such as validators and fare collection systems are offered to public transport operators. Kontron Transportation drives the evolution towards the next generation of broadband solutions for mission-critical networks, for instance as an associated member of the European research initiative Europe's Rail Joint Undertaking (EU-Rail). The company has more than 700 employees, 11 sites all over Europe and is headquartered in Vienna. Kontron Transportation is part of Kontron Group.

About Kontron Kontron AG ( , ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. With the acquisition of Katek SE in early 2024, Kontron significantly strengthens its portfolio with the new GreenTec division, focusing on solar energy and eMobility, and grows to around 7,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.

