Branicks Group AG: Strong letting business since the beginning of the year

15.04.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Branicks Group AG: Strong letting business since the beginning of the year Frankfurt am Main, April 15, 2025 Press release of the Branicks Group AG Branicks Group AG: Strong letting business since the beginning of the year

77,173 sqm total letting performance in the first quarter Further major lettings in office and logistics asset classes Frankfurt am Main, 15 April 2025: Branicks Group AG ('Branicks'), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, has started the 2025 financial year with a very dynamic letting performance. The letting performance in the first quarter totaled 77,173 sqm, including 35,347 sqm of new lettings and 41,826 sqm of renewals of existing contracts. At the start of the second quarter of 2025, Branicks also extended the lease agreement with a leading German software group for the office tower in Eschborn, which it uses exclusively, until 2035. This is a very striking building with a total lettable area of 9,100 square meters on 11 floors on Frankfurter Strasse in Eschborn. The tower is certified with the LEED Gold sustainability standard, has 40 e-charging stations in addition to very high-quality office space, was completed in 2018 and has been part of Branicks' Commercial Portfolio since 2020. 'Our new and follow-up lettings in the first few months of the 2025 financial year prove that customer proximity and attractive properties are in demand even in a challenging market environment and are leading to dynamic business - in both the office and logistics asset classes. We are not surprised that high-quality properties are attracting a great deal of interest, particularly in terms of sustainability criteria, but this is emphatic confirmation of our portfolio strategy and positioning,' said Sonja Wärntges, Chairwoman of the Executive Board of Branicks Group AG. Letting highlights in the first quarter include the extension of the lease for the ver trade union training centre in Saalfeld/Thuringia until 2032. The property has a lettable area of 6,940 sqm and is used entirely by ver. The largest single letting in the logistics asset class in the first quarter was a 10-year contract with the organic food company EgeSun GmbH for 26,699 square metres in Achim, Käthe-Kruse-Strasse 2 in the greater Bremen area. The DGNB Gold-certified property is now fully let. The other tenant is Coca-Cola. The property was built in 2017, has a total lettable area of 41,638 sqm and is part of Branicks' Institutional Business. There were further follow-up lettings of larger spaces in the Goldenes Haus in Frankfurt, Theodor-Heuss-Allee 80, totaling 13,150 sqm in the office asset class and 9,840 sqm in the logistics asset class in Kerpen. Branicks operates both properties for third parties as part of its institutional business. About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of December 31, 2024, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 11.6 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments. The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales. In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields. The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4). The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM. For more details, go to PR Contact Branicks Group AG: Stephan Heimbach Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Phone +49 69 9454858-1569 ... IR Contact Branicks Group AG: Jasmin Dentz Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Phone +49 69 9454858-1492 ...

