NORMA Group equips British Northern Gas Networks with electrofusion fittings

Maintal, Germany / Nashik, India, April 15, 2025 – NORMA Group is supporting British infrastructure provider Northern Gas Networks in the modernization of its gas distribution system in northern England. Since February 2025, NORMA Group's Indian subsidiary Kimplas Piping Systems Private Ltd. (“Kimplas”) has been supplying electrofusion fittings for house connections under a four-year contract to this long-standing customer. Over the course of the agreement, more than 280,000 fittings will be delivered annually through early 2029.
CEO Mark Wilhelms:“This order highlights how important our products are when it comes to a reliable gas supply. Our electrofusion fittings ensure a safe and durable connection of pipes for the gas supply to both households and businesses. We have a broad product portfolio for gas and water pipelines and intend to gradually expand our business activities in the area of critical infrastructure.”
The contract is part of a broader initiative to modernize the region's gas network by replacing aging metal pipelines with more durable plastic alternatives. Kimplas will supply electrofusion fittings in various configurations, ranging in diameter from 20 mm to 125 mm. These fittings are joined to the pipelines through an electrofusion process, creating especially secure and resilient connections for gas and water applications.
The fittings are used at service connections, linking the main pipeline network to individual buildings. Northern Gas Networks operates a pipeline infrastructure spanning over 36,000 kilometers and serves approximately 2.9 million residential and commercial customers.
