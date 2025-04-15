Hardik Nanda Ignites Nationwide Dialogue On Mental Health And Ethical Reality TV - A Movement To Reform, Not Cancel #Realitycheckindia

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Seven years after stepping into the national spotlight on MTV Roadies, Hardik Nanda returns-not as a contestant, but as a catalyst for change. At 26, he's launching a bold, youth-led campaign to spotlight the urgent need for ethical reform in Indian reality television, placing mental health and human dignity at the center of the conversation.

Hardik Nanda X MTV Roadies Contestant

In 2018, Nanda auditioned for MTV Roadies at just 19 years old, openly sharing his mental health journey and submitting professional documentation to verify he was fit to participate. What followed was not support, but exploitation. Today, he's speaking out-not for retribution, but to demand better standards in how reality shows treat vulnerability.

Through his public statement and a growing Change petition, Hardik is calling for a radical shift in how reality television operates. He urges producers and networks to adopt trauma-aware casting, implement mental health protocols, and ensure transparent editing practices that honor the truth of participants' lives-not distort them for ratings.

“I'm not asking the industry to shut down reality shows,” says Hardik .“I'm asking them to grow up. If we can't prioritize people over plot twists, we're failing the very audience we claim to represent.”

A pivotal moment in Hardik's journey came during his appearance on MTV Dropout Pvt. Ltd., where he experienced the kind of compassionate engagement that was missing from MTV Roadies. That experience became the foundation for his movement: ensuring no young person is ever emotionally ambushed in the name of entertainment again.

His campaign, launched under the banner #RealityCheckIndia , has already gained momentum, with support pouring in from psychologists, educators, ex-contestants, digital creators, and hundreds of young people who've faced similar experiences with exploitative formats.

“To every young dreamer stepping into an audition room-remember, your story is powerful. Don't give it to people who don't respect it,” says Nanda .

The campaign calls on broadcasters, production houses, and OTT platforms to reflect on the true cost of viral content-and to step into a new era of ethical entertainment where truth isn't twisted, and trauma isn't commodified.

Join the conversation #

and sign the petition , and demand accountability. It's not just reality TV anymore-it's a reality check.

Follow the movement with #RealityCheckIndia