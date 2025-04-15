Egyptian President Meets Qatari Businessmen, Ceos Of Major Firms

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Arab Republic of Egypt H E Abdel Fattah El Sisi met on Sunday with a number of Qatari businesspersons and CEOs of major Qatari companies during his current official visit to the country.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani attended the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, Board Member of the Qatari Businessmen Association H E Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC) H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, and senior officials and representatives of the public sector from both countries.

In his remarks, President H E Abdel Fattah El Sisi emphasized the Egyptian leadership's keenness to expand cooperation between the two countries, stressing the importance of enhancing joint action to advance the strategic partnership between the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt toward broader horizons that serve the interests of both sides.

For his part, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani welcomed President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, emphasizing the depth of the solid fraternal relations between the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt, which are based on long-standing historical and strategic foundations.

He pointed out that these relations have witnessed significant development during the recent period thanks to the shared will of the leaderships of the two countries to move forward in developing and diversifying cooperation to ensure a more sustainable and prosperous future for the two fraternal peoples.

Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed highlighted that the meeting serves as a strategic platform to enhance economic cooperation between Qatar and Egypt in light of the significant development in bilateral relations. He pointed out that trade exchange between the two countries has grown annually by 50 percent over the past four years.

In his speech, Chairman of the Qatar Chamber H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani emphasized the importance of boosting trade between Qatar and Egypt and raising it to levels that reflect the great potential of both countries. He highlighted the strong relationship between the Qatar Chamber and the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, as well as the active role it plays in enhancing cooperation between the business communities of the two nations.

The meeting also included a series of interventions from private sector representatives, businessmen, and major companies in Qatar, addressing ways to further enhance economic cooperation and achieve integration in future investment projects between the two countries.