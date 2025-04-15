Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Editor-In-Chief Meets Ambassador Of Poland

2025-04-15 04:00:35
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi welcomed the Ambassador of Poland to Qatar H E Tomasz Sadziński to the newspaper's office yesterday.

During the visit, the Ambassador was briefed on the publication's history, mission, and digital footprint. The meeting also explored opportunities for collaboration between the embassy and the newspaper.

