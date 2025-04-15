Editor-In-Chief Meets Ambassador Of Poland
Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi welcomed the Ambassador of Poland to Qatar H E Tomasz Sadziński to the newspaper's office yesterday.
During the visit, the Ambassador was briefed on the publication's history, mission, and digital footprint. The meeting also explored opportunities for collaboration between the embassy and the newspaper.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment