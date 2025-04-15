Singaporean Prez Dissolves Parliament, Paving Way For General Election

MENAFN - IANS) Singapore, April 15 (IANS) Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Tuesday dissolved the Parliament, initiating the process for the country's next general election, local media reported.

A Writ of Election is expected to be issued soon, specifying the polling day. The date for polling will be announced later by the Returning Officer.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will lead the ruling People's Action Party into the contest, Xinhua news agency reported.

The decision was made on the advice of Prime Minister Wong, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

This will mark Singapore's 14th general election since independence, and the first under Wong's leadership as prime minister.

The election takes place against a backdrop of growing global uncertainty, with US President Donald Trump pushing forward with steep tariffs on both allies and adversaries.

In a ministerial statement on April 8, Wong expressed concern, saying,“We are very disappointed by the US move, especially considering the deep and longstanding friendship between our two countries.”

In the 2020 general election, held during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ruling People's Action Party retained its supermajority, winning 83 out of 93 seats. However, it lost ground to the Opposition, which increased its parliamentary presence from six to a record ten seats.

The People's Action Party's share of the popular vote also dropped to a near-historic low of 61 per cent.

Despite Singapore's transformation into one of the world's wealthiest nations, it has also become one of the most expensive cities to live in. The People's Action Party has faced criticism for its centralised style of governance, media controls, and the use of restrictive laws against dissent.

Public frustration has also grown over issues such as rising income inequality, surging housing costs, overcrowding linked to immigration, and curbs on free expression - factors that have gradually eroded the party's once-unshakable dominance.