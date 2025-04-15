Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
296 Afghans Freed From Pakistani Jails Return Home

296 Afghans Freed From Pakistani Jails Return Home


2025-04-15 04:00:17
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugee and Repatriation (MoRR) says 296 Afghans released from prisons in Pakistan have returned to their homeland.

Citing border officials in Kandahar's Spin Boldak border, the ministry wrote on X the 296 Afghans, who had spent one to five days in jails, had been arrested in various parts of Pakistan.

After receiving humanitarian assistance, the returnees were transported to their respective native areas, the ministry added.

On April 13, about 91 Afghan refugees had been released from Pakistani prisons before being deported to their country.

hz/mud

MENAFN15042025000174011037ID1109430589

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search