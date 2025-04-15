296 Afghans Freed From Pakistani Jails Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugee and Repatriation (MoRR) says 296 Afghans released from prisons in Pakistan have returned to their homeland.

Citing border officials in Kandahar's Spin Boldak border, the ministry wrote on X the 296 Afghans, who had spent one to five days in jails, had been arrested in various parts of Pakistan.

After receiving humanitarian assistance, the returnees were transported to their respective native areas, the ministry added.

On April 13, about 91 Afghan refugees had been released from Pakistani prisons before being deported to their country.

