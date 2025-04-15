'Harvard Has Set Example': Obama, Bernie Sanders React As University Vows To Resist After Trump Freezes $2.2B Funding

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Donald Trump administration's Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism said it is freezing more than USD 2 billion in multi-year grants and contracts to Harvard University in Massachusetts.

What is the matter?

The decision comes after the Harvard University president issued a statement saying the school would not follow the administration's demands regarding antisemitism. The task force said, "Harvard's statement today reinforces the troubling entitlement mindset that is endemic in our nation's most prestigious universities and colleges - that federal investment does not come with the responsibility to uphold civil rights laws."

It further stated,“The disruption of learning that has plagued campuses in recent years is unacceptable. The harassment of Jewish students is intolerable.”

The task force announced a freeze on USD 2.2 billion in multi-year grants and USD 60 million in multi-year contract value to Harvard University.

'Harvard has set an example': Obama

Sharing a Harvard University post, Obama wrote,“Harvard has set an example for other higher-ed institutions – rejecting an unlawful and ham-handed attempt to stifle academic freedom, while taking concrete steps to make sure all students at Harvard can benefit from an environment of intellectual inquiry, rigorous debate and mutual respect. Let's hope other institutions follow suit.”

US Senator for Vermont Bernie Sanders wrote,“Congratulations to Harvard for refusing to relinquish its constitutional rights to Trump's authoritarianism. Other universities should follow their lead. And instead of doing pro bono work for Trump, cowardly law firms should be defending those who believe in the rule of law.”

It is to be further noted that the Trump administration's decision follows Harvard University President Alan M Garber's statement that the school would not follow the administration's demands despite the possibility of the Ivy League school losing federal funding.

What did Harvard President Garber say in the letter?

In his letter, Garber said the federal government has threatened its partnerships with several universities, including Harvard, due to accusations of anti-semitism on their campuses.

He stated that the Trump administration issued an updated and expanded list of demands, saying if the school wants to maintain financial ties with the federal government, it must comply.

In his letter, Garber wrote,“Late Friday night, the administration issued an updated and expanded list of demands, warning that Harvard must comply if we intend to 'maintain [our] financial relationship with the federal government'. It makes clear that the intention is not to work with us to address antisemitism in a cooperative and constructive manner. Although some of the demands outlined by the government are aimed at combating antisemitism, the majority represent direct governmental regulation of the 'intellectual conditions' at Harvard.”

Alan M Garber said that they have informed the administration that they will not accept their proposed agreement.

“We have informed the administration through our legal counsel that we will not accept their proposed agreement. The University will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights,” Garber wrote in the letter.

Trump's crackdown on federal funding

Trump has halted federal funding for all Ivy League universities except for the University of Pennsylvania and Dartmouth College.

The decision is linked to an ongoing investigation into anti-Israel demonstrations that have occurred on these campuses since October 2023.

Several other universities across the country have also seen their funding impacted as part of the same probe.

Earlier this month, a federal task force focused on antisemitism launched a review of Harvard University's federal funding, which includes grants and contracts valued at nearly $9 billion.

Netizens say 'we can't preach liberty while practicing control'

A user replied to Obama's post,“And let's be real-cutting funding doesn't punish the institution. It hurts students, research, innovation, and the very things that keep America competitive globally. We can't preach liberty while practicing control. Conservatives should lead with principle-not political theater.”

Another said,“Harvard's stand is more than institutional self-defense. It's a declaration that the pursuit of truth must remain untamed by politics. Academic freedom is not a privilege; it is a pillar of democracy. When universities teach without fear, society learns without limits.”

The University will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights.

A user said, "Harvard just set the bar - rejecting an unlawful attempt to muzzle academic freedom, while ensuring every student thrives in a space of intellectual honesty, debate, and respect. Here's hoping other universities have the spine to follow. 🎓✊ #AcademicFreedom #Harvard."

