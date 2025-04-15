Syriauae Flights Set To Resume Soon

Dhaka: The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Monday (April 14) announced the resumption of air flights between the United Arab Emirates and the Syrian Arab Republic.

Joint coordination is currently underway to complete the necessary procedures for restarting flights between the two countries, in a manner that enhances air traffic and supports passenger and cargo movement between them,” GCAA said in a statement.

All flights between Syria and the UAE were suspended in early January following the fall of Bashar Al Assad's administration in December 2024. On January 7, a Syrian Airlines flight to Sharjah carrying 145 Syrian passengers was the first international commercial flight to depart from Damascus after the fall of the Assad regime.

The announcement to resume flight operations follows a high-level meeting on Sunday between UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and visiting Syrian leader Ahmed Al Sharaa.

During the talks, the UAE president reaffirmed his country's support for Syria's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. He also emphasised the UAE's commitment to assisting the Syrian people in navigating the transitional period and contributing to the country's reconstruction.

Last week, the General Civil Aviation Authority of Saudi Arabia also announced that a team will visit Syria to prepare for resuming flights between the two countries.

