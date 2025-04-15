IATA Launches FACE Ambassadors Program To Attract Next Generation Of Air Cargo Talent

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched the FACE Ambassadors Program, a new initiative under the Future Air Cargo Executives (FACE) Program, aimed at promoting air cargo career opportunities to a broader and younger audience worldwide.

The FACE Ambassadors will play a key role in extending the reach of the initiative by:



Leading regional and local outreach initiatives, including community engagement and educational partnerships, to expand awareness of air cargo career opportunities

Serving as industry advocates by sharing their professional journeys and insights, with the goal of inspiring, mentoring, and guiding the next generation of air cargo professionals

Contributing to the development and promotion of FACE Summit content, webinars, and digital outreach, helping shape impactful learning and engagement experiences Engaging internal and external networks to actively support FACE initiatives, fostering a culture of talent development across the air cargo sector

IATA's whitepaper“Making Air Cargo Appealing to Young Talent” identified that cargo leaders are increasingly challenged in recruiting and retaining skilled team members among a younger generation with evolving values with respect to work. The FACE Ambassadors Program will address that challenge by showcasing air cargo as an innovative and purpose-driven sector with opportunities for growth.

The program impact will be tracked through an annual calendar of activities and measured by tangible outcomes that reflect meaningful engagement with the industry.

“Young professionals want meaningful careers with opportunities to grow, learn, and contribute to a more sustainable future. Air cargo delivers on all fronts-but we must do more to tell that story and create clear pathways into the industry. The FACE Ambassadors Program connects today's leaders with those who have the potential to lead the industry in the future. To build a stronger and more resilient workforce for air cargo, FACE Ambassadors will offer guidance, and real-world insight into the great opportunities that exist in our industry,” said Brendan Sullivan, IATA's Global Head of Cargo.

Several cargo professionals have already joined as inaugural Ambassadors, setting the foundation for a global community of advocates committed to shaping the future of air cargo. To learn more or express your interest, contact: ...