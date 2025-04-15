1ST Biotherapeutics Joins The Michael J. Fox Foundation’S LITE Program To Advance LRRK2-Based Parkinson’S Disease Research

Focus on the discovery of next-generation LRRK2 inhibitors to unlock novel biological mechanisms of action and advance new treatment options

YONGIN, South Korea, April 15, 2025 – 1ST Biotherapeutics, Inc. (1STBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and cancer, today announced its participation in The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) LRRK2 Investigative Therapeutics Exchange (LITE) program. As an industry partner in this initiative, 1STBIO will bring innovative approaches to LRRK2 research and accelerate the development of new therapies for Parkinson's patients.

The LITE initiative, led by Dario Alessi, PhD, a renowned kinase researcher at the University of Dundee, brings together more than 20 leading academic institutions and 20 biotech and pharmaceutical companies. 1STBIO is committed to advancing the discovery of next-generation LRRK2 inhibitors with unique binding modes to unlock novel biological mechanisms of action. By leveraging LITE's open science platform, the Company aims to expedite LRRK2 research and translate scientific insights into transformative treatments for Parkinson's patients worldwide.

Jamie Jae Eun Kim, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 1STBIO, stated,“LITE provides a unique opportunity for us to collaborate with world-class researchers and industry leaders in an open science framework. This partnership strengthens our commitment to rapidly advancing LRRK2-targeted therapies that could significantly impact the lives of Parkinson's patients.”

1STBIO's promising pipeline includes novel LRRK2-targeting candidates, and its participation in LITE is expected to enhance data collection and deepen the understanding of LRRK2-related disease mechanisms.

“LRRK2 continues to show promise as a therapeutic target, and MJFF believes in the power of bringing together the expertise of industry and academia to advance LRRK2 drug development efforts. We look forward to seeing what our partners can achieve with the cooperation of the LRRK2 Investigative Therapeutics Exchange,” said Shalini Padmanabhan, Senior Vice President of Discovery and Translational Research at MJFF.

About 1ST Biotherapeutics, Inc.

1ST Biotherapeutics is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of breakthrough therapies in neurodegenerative diseases, immuno-oncology, and rare diseases. Founded in 2016, the Company has developed a pipeline of investigational drugs aimed at addressing critical unmet medical needs. The Company is headquartered in Yongin, South Korea. For more information, visit

About the LRRK2 Investigative Therapeutics Exchange (LITE) Program

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) launched LITE in 2024 to pave the way for new therapeutic approaches for LRRK2, connect companies that are developing LRRK2-targeting therapies with pharma and biotech opinion leaders, and provide preclinical and clinical resources to establish best practices for advancing LRRK2 targeted therapeutics. Mutations in the LRRK2 gene linked to Parkinson's disease were first discovered in 2004 and are now understood to be the most common cause of inherited PD. Built on MJFF's dedication to open science, LITE fosters international collaboration across more than 30 academic and clinical centers and more than a dozen companies. The initiative is governed by an active steering committee consisting of MJFF staff and field leaders and is implemented by the University of Dundee in the United Kingdom. The LITE program also will benefit from collaboration with the Aligning Science Across Parkinson's (ASAP) initiative-supported programs including the Collaborative Research Network (CRN), the Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI) and the Global Parkinson's Genetics Program (GP2). Learn more here.

