Statutory negotiations at Orion's R&D unit in Turku, Finland have been concluded

Orion Corporation announced in a press release on 10 March 2025 that the company is establishing a new research and development centre in Cambridge, UK with a focus on biological medicines. As the company's plan is to develop biological and large-molecule therapies in Cambridge, a statutory negotiation process commenced on 7 March 2025 in accordance with the Finnish Act on Co-operation within Undertakings to assess the impacts on Orion's Protein and Antibody Engineering & Characterization unit in Turku, Finland.

The statutory negotiations have been concluded ahead of schedule on Monday, 7 April 2025. The company has decided to wind down the operations of the Protein and Antibody Engineering & Characterization unit during the summer of 2025.

New roles within the company have been found for many employees of the discontinued organization, and fewer than 10 persons are subject to reductions following the conclusion of the negotiations.

All affected employees have been informed of the outcome.



