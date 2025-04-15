Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish Foreign Minister, US Secretary Of State Discuss Efforts Toward Ceasefire In Ukraine

Turkish Foreign Minister, US Secretary Of State Discuss Efforts Toward Ceasefire In Ukraine


2025-04-15 03:12:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine were the focus of a phone conversation between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

That's according to CNN Turk , citing diplomatic sources, Ukrinform reports.

The ministers discussed efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the channel reported.

Read also: Zelensky: Russia has been openly refusing ceasefire for 34 days

The conversation also covered bilateral relations between Turkey and the United States, with particular attention paid to the current situation in Syria and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

MENAFN15042025000193011044ID1109430424

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search