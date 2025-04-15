Qatar University To Celebrate 48Th Graduation Ceremony In May

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar University (QU) will celebrate the graduation of its 48th cohort (Class of 2025), male students, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The ceremony for distinguished female students will be held in the presence of Consort of H H the Amir H E Sheikha Jowaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, on Thursday, May 8, 2025. QU announced that the total number of graduates this year is expected to be around 3,560, which includes 2,782 female graduates, and 778 male graduates.