Qatar Achieves Outstanding Results At Robotics, AI Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tunis: The Qatari delegation participating in the 16th edition of the Arab Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Championship - held in Tunisia from April 10 to 14 - achieved outstanding results that reflected the level of progress witnessed by the Qatari teams participating in the championship's competitions.

The Qatar Technical School for Girls team won first place in the robot arm competition, and the Al Wakra Secondary School for Boys team won first place in the ball collecting competition (beginner category), while the Ibin Seena Secondary School for Boys team won second place in the ball collecting competition (advanced category).

Omar Bin Al Khattab Secondary School for Boys team won first place in the line tracing competition (advanced category), while Muath Bin Jabal Primary School team also won first place in the line tracing competition (beginner category). The Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys team won the Best Programming Award in the Sumo competition (advanced category).

In her remarks, Fatima Al Mohannadi, member of the administrative board, representative of Qatar in the robotics competitions of the Arab Robotics and AI Association, and member of the supreme organising committee of the championship, said that the current edition of the championship featured the inclusion of the robot arm competition for the first time.

