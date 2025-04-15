Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market Size Expected To Reach $13.22 Billion By 2034

Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market Share

Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market Research Report By Application, End Use, Type, Technology, Regional

CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market is witnessing consistent growth, driven by increasing awareness around health monitoring, rising demand in industrial and commercial settings, and advancements in infrared sensing technologies. The market was valued at USD 5.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 5.73 billion in 2025 to USD 13.22 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.72% during the forecast period (2025–2034).Key Companies in the Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market Include:.Kangshuo.Braun.Hanaum.Geratherm Medical.Zhejiang Pz Laser.Thermo Fisher Scientific.Hangzhou Sefun Technology.Sable Industries.Microlife.Bosch.FLIR Systems.Omron.Cem DT.Ningbo David MedicalDownload Sample PagesKey Drivers of Market Growth1. Rising Demand for Contactless Health Monitoring.The adoption of non-contact infrared thermometers (NCITs) surged during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued due to increased public health awareness..NCITs offer hygienic, fast, and reliable temperature readings, making them a preferred choice in healthcare facilities, homes, and public spaces.2. Growth in Industrial and Commercial Applications.Industries such as manufacturing, automotive, food processing, and HVAC are using NCITs for machine and equipment temperature monitoring..Their ability to measure temperature from a distance without contamination makes them suitable for sensitive or high-temperature environments.3. Technological Advancements in IR Sensors.Improved sensor accuracy, enhanced measurement range, and integration with digital displays and wireless connectivity are enhancing user experience..Developments in miniaturization and affordability have also increased consumer accessibility to infrared thermometer devices.4. Expanding Geriatric Population and Home Healthcare.An aging global population and a rising preference for home-based health monitoring are boosting the demand for easy-to-use thermometers..Infrared thermometers offer quick, accurate readings suitable for monitoring fevers in children, elderly, and critically ill patients.5. Government Initiatives and Regulatory Support.Global health bodies and local governments continue to promote the use of NCITs in disease surveillance and workplace safety protocols..Health regulations and standards for temperature screening in airports, schools, and offices are also contributing to sustained demand.Browse In-depth Market Research Report:Market Segmentation1. By Product Type.Forehead Thermometers.Ear Thermometers.Multifunction Thermometers.Portable IR Thermometers2. By Application.Medical Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare).Industrial Use (Machinery, HVAC, Electrical Systems).Commercial Use (Public Safety, Retail, Transportation)3. By End-User.Healthcare Providers.Individual Consumers.Industrial & Manufacturing Units.Commercial Establishments4. By Region.North America – Dominant market with strong adoption in healthcare and workplace safety practices..Europe – Driven by healthcare innovation and stringent workplace health guidelines..Asia-Pacific – Fastest-growing region due to dense populations, increased healthcare awareness, and rising industrialization..Rest of the World (RoW) – Emerging opportunities in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa with growing healthcare infrastructure.Procure Complete Research Report Now:Future OutlookThe Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market is positioned for robust growth over the next decade, backed by sustained health consciousness, industrial safety needs, and advancements in sensor and connectivity technologies. As digital health ecosystems expand and smart devices become more prevalent, NCITs are expected to evolve with features like Bluetooth connectivity, data logging, and integration with health monitoring platforms-further solidifying their role in both personal and professional environments.Related Report:Ultracapacitor MarketIntegrated Circuit Chip MarketAbout Market Research Future:At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. The MRFR team have a supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services for our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

