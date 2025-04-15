Correction: Private Placement Of 25,000,000 New Shares Fully Subscribed – Gross Proceeds Of DKK 33.5 Million, To Bioporto A/S

Private placement of 25,000,000 new shares fully subscribed – gross proceeds of DKK 33.5 million, to BioPorto A/S

Copenhagen, Denmark, April 15, 2025, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto” or the“Company”) (CPH:BIOPOR), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on empowering the early detection of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), announces that the private placement of 25,000,000 new shares has been completed. The initiation of the private placement was announced yesterday in company announcement 10.

Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO of BioPorto, says:“I am delighted by the strong commitments from both our largest existing shareholders and new investors drawn to our company and the investment case. The continuous support of our owners and investors for the Company, our products, and strategic direction is truly inspiring. This support enables the next steps in our strategy and drives growth through financing new clinical trials to seek FDA clearance for ProNephro AKITM NGAL for adult use in the United States and further building the commercial platform. Going forward, we will investigate alternative financing options to optimize shareholder value”.

The aggregate subscription price for the 25,000,000 new shares of DKK 33,505,000 is scheduled to be paid no later than on April 25, 2025. Registration of the share capital increase will be made as soon as possible thereafter. BioPorto expects the new shares to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the Company's permanent ISIN-code (DK0011048619) no later than April 30, 2025.

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company's tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company's flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit .

Forward looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations with respect to the Company's expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance including the Company's Guidance for 2025; currency exchange rate fluctuations; anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts, including with respect to implementation of manufacturing and quality systems, commercialization of NGAL tests, and the development of future products and new indications; concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; and, the Company's ability to successfully market both new and existing products. These forward-looking statements, which may use words such as“aim”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“intend”,“estimate”,“expect” and words of similar meaning, include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, dividend policy and the development of the industry in which the Company's business operates to differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that may impact BioPorto's success are more fully disclosed in BioPorto's periodic financial filings, including its Annual Report for 2024, with the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, particularly under the heading“Risk Factors”.