Congratulations To Ecuador's President Noboa On Reelection

The United States congratulates President Daniel Noboa on his reelection as Ecuador’s president. We also congratulate the people of Ecuador for their participation in a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful electoral process on April 13.

The United States and Ecuador are strong partners with a shared interest in enhancing regional security and promoting economic prosperity. We look forward to continuing our work with President Noboa’s administration to stop illegal immigration and halt violent crimes committed by drug trafficking organizations. In line with President Trump’s vision, and our commitment to partnership, we will work together to make our two countries, and our entire region, stronger.