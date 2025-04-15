Qatar's Nature Reserves: Enhancing Sustainability Of Ecosystems, Preserving Wildlife

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) The following is the health report by Qatar News Agency (QNA), as part of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) environmental file

DOHA, April 15 (KUNA) -- The environmental issue enjoys increasing attention from all countries worldwide, as well as from international, governmental, and non-governmental organizations, in addition, protecting the environment, preserving its elements, and preserving its various components are a priority at all national, regional, and international levels.

The State of Qatar has placed the environment at the center of its attention, adopting measures, mechanisms, laws, legislation, and strategies to ensure its protection and preservation, keeping it clean, safe, healthy, and free of all forms of pollutants.

This has become an ingrained culture in Qatar's society and a common behavior among all citizens, residents, and visitors, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qatar boasts numerous natural landmarks and a wide variety of wildlife, land, and marine environments. These include nature reserves that encompass diverse ecosystems, where visitors can connect with nature and explore diverse animals, plants, environments, and habitats, including sand and sea beaches.

These reserves are designated for the conservation of specific species of plants or animals that are at risk of extinction, in addition to their role in preserving the country's ecological balance.

Qatar's nature reserves are also of great importance as they aim to protect endangered species, preserve natural habitats, and enhance the sustainability of ecosystems.

In this context, the State of Qatar has given great importance to wildlife by preserving, developing, and protecting it from extinction.

Amiri Decree Law No. 19 of 2004 was issued regarding the protection of wildlife and its natural habitats.

Qatar has also sought to establish several conservation areas and nature reserves for the purpose of protecting and maintaining ecosystems and their components. The State of Qatar has witnessed a remarkable expansion in nature reserves, as they now cover approximately 25.73 percent of the country's area, with plans to reach 30 percent by 2030.

In his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Director of the Natural Reserves Department at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Saleh Al-Kuwari said that nature reserves in the State of Qatar are divided into two main types, terrestrial and marine.

There are a total of 12 reserves, in addition to the Umm Al-Sheif Reserve, which was approved as a nature reserve at the end of 2024.

Nature reserves include the Al Shahaniya Reserve, one of the first nature reserves established by the State of Qatar, located in the Al-Shahaniya area, 45 kilometers from Doha, central Qatar, with an area of 12 square kilometers. Al-Shahaniya Reserve was allocated in 1979 as a special reserve for the endangered Arabian Oryx, and the reserve also includes a barn to house ostriches.

Another nature reserve is Al-Mashabiya Reserve, located southwest of Qatar, to the southeast of Abu Samra.

It houses rare animals such as the Al-Reem Gazelle and the Arabian Oryx (Al-Wadihi). Officially opened in 1997, the reserve covers an area of approximately 54 square kilometers and was established to resettle the Arabian Oryx (Al-Wadihi)), Al-Reem Gazelle, and other endangered wildlife. Some natural grasses, seasonal herbs, and wild trees grow in the reserve among the sand dunes.

Al-Reem Reserve is one of the largest reserves in Qatar, covering approximately 16 percent of Qatar's land area and boasting natural terrain that supports the repopulation of wildlife.

Al-Reem Reserve is located in the northwest of the State of Qatar, and is considered a nature reserve according to Law No. 7 of 2005.

It is located 65 kilometers west of Doha, on the western coast. The reserve area covers approximately 16 percent of Qatar's total land area, and is characterized by its high limestone formations along the western coast. The Brouq area is considered one of the best areas ever for projects to resettle wildlife, such as gazelles and ostriches.

This reserve has been recognized by the UNESCO International Coordinating Council of the Man and Biosphere Program. It is rich in orchids and holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Qatar due to its extensive vegetation cover.

In addition, the marine reserves include the Al-Thakhira Reserve, as the Al-Thakhira area was considered a natural reserve according to Resolution No. 6 of 2006, and is home to mangrove trees and coral reefs.

The reserve is located in the northeast of the State of Qatar, about 64 kilometers from Doha, and includes a marine side that includes Um Al Far Island and the natural mangrove forest, and a land side that includes gravel lands, sabkhas (salty and limestone), and valleys.

This region is distinguished by its rich marine diversity and abundance of evergreen mangrove trees, which grow in the salty sea waters of summer and winter. It is almost the only place where trees grow naturally.

Among the marine reserves is the Khor Al-Udeid Reserve, known as the "Inland Sea," which represents a unique environment for supporting diverse marine life.

The reserve is one of the natural reserves based on Resolution No. 1 of 2007. It is located 80 kilometers southeast of Doha. It is usually referred to as the inland sea, as it is located at the southernmost point of Qatar, and its area is approximately 1,833 square kilometers.

Khor Al-Udeid is one of the most significant areas for mammals and is an exceptional natural environment of special importance and attraction in Qatar. It contains high sand dunes and represents a unique combination of geological terrain and environmental factors, creating natural environments that support unique species of animals and plants. This has led to the emergence of a natural landscape and ecosystem unique to Qatar, deserving of the highest levels of protection for the natural environment.

According to Resolution No. 1 of 2006, the Al-Areeq Reserve was established in the southwestern region of the State of Qatar, 80 kilometers away from Doha. It is characterized by valleys and highlands and is also characterized by the presence of several types of plants. It was chosen as a natural reserve to preserve its vegetation cover from overgrazing.

As for the Lusail Reserve, it is also considered a natural reserve, according to Law No. 7 of 2005. The reserve is located northeast of Doha, and its area is 36 square kilometers.

The Lusail Reserve was selected to implement the objectives of the biodiversity strategy and to limit rapid urban expansion on the eastern coast of the State of Qatar. The Lusail area is one of the largest historical sites and contains distinctive geological features.

Al-Riffa Reserve is also a nature reserve. It is a group of meadows near the Al-Rayyan area, and close to the Al-Wajba area. Its area is approximately 53 square kilometers.

Al-Riffa Reserve is elevated compared to the surrounding lands, and is home to a wealth of wild plants that distinguish it from other areas of Qatar. It was an important destination for Qatar's residents, who sought to enjoy the magnificent nature.

Saina Reserve is located in the northwest of Doha. Given its high biodiversity, it was regarded as a natural reserve to prevent and preserve urban sprawl.

Um Al-Amad Reserve is about 25 km from Doha, and is located in the northeastern region of Qatar. It is rich in meadows and is characterized by dense vegetation.

The nature reserves also include the Um Qarn Reserve, located approximately 25 kilometers from Doha in the northeastern region of the country, boasting abundant meadows characterized by dense vegetation.

The Erkia Reserve is located near the Erkia farm, 50 kilometers west of Doha on the Abu Samra Road, in the south-central plain of Qatar.

Erkia stands in the middle of the desert like a shining emerald,